Sean Connery named the best James Bond as thousands of 007 fans vote in our poll

It’s official: Sean Connery is the biggest James Bond, having been named by RadioTimes.com readers as their favorite ever 007.

Over 14,000 fans voted in our match to determine who could be topped the best display screen model of Ian Fleming’s tremendous spy.

Spherical 1 noticed Connery knock out present 007 actor Daniel Craig, popping out on high with 56 per cent of the vote in comparison with Craig’s 43 per cent, whereas Pierce Brosnan successful Spherical 2 with 76 per cent towards his opponent George Lazenby’s 24 per cent.

Spherical three noticed maybe the most shocking outcome but, as Roger Moore was knocked out of the competitors – with 41 per cent of the vote, he misplaced out to his instant successor Timothy Dalton, who scored 49 per cent of the vote.

The grand remaining thus pitted Connery towards each Dalton and Brosnan, with the Scottish actor rising the victor with 44 per cent of the vote.

Dalton ended up in second place, with a good 32 per cent, whereas Brosnan got here third with 23 per cent.

Sundown Boulevard/Corbis through Getty Photos

Connery performed Bond six occasions in the official movie collection – in Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Dwell Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Endlessly (1971) – and appeared as the character one remaining time in the rogue entry By no means Say By no means Once more (1983), which was not produced by Eon Productions.

RadioTimes.com readers additionally lately voted on who they wish to see strap on the Walther PPK subsequent after Daniel Craig retires from Bond following the launch of his remaining 007 outing No Time to Die.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan stormed to victory in that poll, incomes nearly 30 per cent of the vote, with the relaxation of the high 5 being made up of Tom Hardy (14 per cent), Henry Cavill (11 per cent), Idris Elba (10 per cent), and Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent).

No Time to Die is at the moment scheduled for launch in UK cinemas on 12th November 2020, having been pushed again from an meant April launch on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

