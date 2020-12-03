Sean Connery’s James Bond Pistol From ‘Dr. No’ Up for Auction

The semi-automatic pistol utilized by Sean Connery within the James Bond movie “Dr. No” goes up for public sale on Thursday. The Walther PP gun is predicted to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien’s Auctions.

Movie producer and prop collector on Disney Plus’ “Prop Tradition,” Dan Lanigan is the present proprietor of the gun. He says he hopes the pistol will probably be bought by the Academy Museum and placed on show when it opens in April 2021.

Having been a fan of “Dr. No,” Lanigan was drawn to the prop. “I picked this superb piece 15 years in the past after I was comparatively early in my accumulating,” he tells Selection. The pistol comes from the unique prop armory provider Bapty within the U.Ok. The corporate offered the weapon at an public sale in 2006, and Langigan acquired it there.

In “Dr. No,” the pistol is recognized as a PPK, nevertheless it’s a PP in actual life. “I attempted to resolve that, however couldn’t get an actual reply,” Lanigan says. “Most individuals wouldn’t know the distinction.” The pistol, he factors out, is not an lively firearm.

Why has Lanigan chosen to promote the pistol now after having it for so lengthy? He says, “My accumulating has modified and so have my pursuits [over the years]. It wants to seek out one other house and be with somebody who offers it the like it deserves.”

Lanigan says his first and favourite James Bond was Roger Moore, and it was solely as he received into his teen years that he opened as much as the concept of Connery and “related with him.” “That is the software that he makes use of to outline who he’s as a undercover agent, and that was attention-grabbing and iconic,” Lanigan says.

The collector spent over a yr considering whether or not to let go of the historic prop. Two weeks earlier than Connery handed away on Oct. 31, Lanigan had signed the contract with Julien Auctions in Beverly Hills to public sale it. “I don’t need to revenue off his loss of life and I received nervous about it, however the public sale home mentioned these items occurs on a regular basis. I felt bizarre about it and regarded pulling it at one level.” He admits, Connery’s passing made him need to preserve the piece, and the pistol had turn into much more necessary to him.