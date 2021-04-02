Sean Penn Documentary ‘Citizen Penn’ Sells to Discovery Plus,

Discovery Plus has acquired “Citizen Penn,” a have a look at the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a group of volunteers to assist Haitians within the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

The documentary will premiere on the subscription streaming service on Might 6. “Citizen Penn” was written and directed by Don Hardy and produced by Hardy and Shawn Dailey. It boasts up shut and private footage of Penn’s work on the frontlines within the days after a 7.0 earthquake left 250,000 folks useless and displaced some 5 million others. Haiti modified Penn’s life. The Oscar-winning star of “Mystic River” and “Milk” went there for what he thought was a two-week support mission to drop off provides, assist medical doctors present instant medical care, after which get out and get again to his regular life. As an alternative, he stayed and created a corporation known as J/P HRO (now CORE) that took over administration duties for the biggest camp for displaced folks in all the nation. It additionally performed a key position in organising COVID testing within the U.S. and operating the nation’s largest vaccination website at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, one thing that the documentary makers later added to the movie.

“From local weather to battle decision, to poverty and Covid-19, citizenship more and more requires service,” Penn mentioned in an announcement. “Service itself is usually a bumpy highway, however one all of us have to journey. Don Hardy traveled it with CORE (JP/HRO) for over a decade, and I hope his insightful filmmaking will discover some type of inspiration for many who watch it. He reveals the nice, the dangerous, and the ugly.”

“Citizen Penn” options and unique rating by Linda Perry, with an unique tune, “Eden: To Discover Love,” written by Perry and Bono, and carried out by Bono. It rounds out a lineup of Discovery Plus originals, together with “Francesco,” “Introducing, Selma Blair” and “Insurgent Hearts.”

“What Sean Penn and his group at CORE have been in a position to obtain is nothing wanting outstanding. From a devastating earthquake in Haiti to the present scenario with COVID-19 within the U.S., Don Hardy and Shawn Dailey captured the visceral urgency of their humanitarian work and stayed with the story for over decade, lengthy after the nationwide information crews all went residence. It’s a privilege to share their unimaginable journey of grit, ingenuity and perseverance on discovery+ throughout a second in time the world wants it most. ‘Citizen Penn’ is about rolling up your sleeves and getting the job performed, regardless of who you’re or the place you come from” says Igal Svet, vp, documentaries, Discovery Plus.

Hardy added, “’Citizen Penn’ is a movie about the way you construct an airplane whereas it’s already within the air and the way you retain it flying after it has grown larger than you ever imagined. Hopefully, CORE’s work will encourage others to step ahead to assist – volunteer, donate, become involved. This isn’t a time to stand on the sidelines.”

Initially set to premiere on the Tribeca Movie Competition 2020, the movie received the Viewers Selection Award on the Heartland Movie Competition and performed AFI Fest, Raindance and the Vancouver Worldwide Movie Competition, amongst others.

“Citizen Penn” was government produced by Ellen Honest, Kim Forbes Tramel, Dan Braun and Josh Braun.