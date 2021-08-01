Sean Strickland Dominates Uriah Corridor In Unanimous Resolution For fifth Win In A Row

There’s not anything flashy about it Sean Stricklandunless you rely the punches he flashes relentlessly in his opponent’s face.

Strickland received his 5th combat in a row on Saturday evening, overwhelming Uria Corridor with 5 rounds of aggression and continuous punch output to win a lopsided unanimous determination within the middleweight major tournament of UFC Battle Evening in Las Vegas.



Strickland (24-3) managed the combat from the beginning and not allowed Corridor – who? is flashy – to get began. Strickland walked out of his nook because the combat began and not stopped transferring ahead. He threw 129 punches in spherical 1, landed 38, and that set the tone.

Strickland, a 30-year-old from Corona, California, harm Corridor badly in each the 3rd and fourth rounds, and a end gave the impression up for grabs. Corridor, a Jamaican combating out of New York, controlled to live on. However that was once all. The spinning kicks that crammed his occupation spotlight reel had been nowhere to be noticed.

The judges went onerous for Strickland, with ratings of 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46.

“5 laps was once somewhat of amusing,” Strickland stated. “You recognize, the closing spherical is all the time probably the most amusing. You get so drained, you don’t care about getting hit.”

That’s Strickland’s perspective. And in spite of having the longest profitable streak of his occupation, he has no ambition for upward mobility within the 185-pound department.

“I don’t care. I simply wish to combat,” he stated. ‘I wish to combat. I wish to earn cash.’

Then Strickland pointed to the “UFC” at the mat. “So long as there’s that emblem underneath my toes and I’m combating, I’m satisfied. Oh my god, it offers me objective. With out the UFC I’d most certainly be cooking meth and in prison.”

Corridor (17-10), who was once combating on his thirty seventh birthday, additionally went into the evening with a four-fight profitable streak.