Seaplane: India’s first sea-plane flew, PM Modi made his first journey – know everything about it

Seaplane News: On the birthday of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) gave Gujarat a sea-plane Seaplane. This Seaplane Service has started between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Please tell that this is the first sea-plane service in the country. Let us know that the C-plane is special in many ways. It is lighter and can fly with less fuel. It costs only 272 liters of petrol for every hour of flight. Also Read – The country can never forget the Pulwama attack, I faced ugly politics but now expose the opposition: PM Modi

Prime minister @narendramodi Inaugurates water airport in Kevadia pic.twitter.com/GwYAIL58X4 Also Read – Second day of Prime Minister Modi’s Gujarat tour today, Seaplane will start service – Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) October 31, 2020 Also Read – PM Modi, ‘Statue of Unity’ development on two-day Gujarat tour, first day’s special photos

30 minute flight

The Spicejet subsidiary will operate the sea-plane service starting today between Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. SpiceJet will operate two seaplane flights daily. Spice Shuttle, a subsidiary of Spice Jet, will operate the Sea-Plane planes. The time duration of each flight will be around 30 minutes.

How to book tickets

Airlines were told that ‘under the UDAN scheme, one way fares will start from Rs 1500 and tickets will be available from Spice Shuttle’s website from 30 October 2020 onwards.’

What is flight plan

Under the UDAN scheme, financial assistance is provided to the airlines set by the central, state governments and airport operators to encourage flights from the airports which are not operating. Under the flight, about half of the seats in the planes are offered on subsidized fare.

19 travelers will be able to travel

According to media reports, the Twin Otter 300 C-plane has reached Ahmedabad River Front. It weighs 3,377 kg and can fuel up to 1,419 liters. 19 passengers can travel on this plane. This aircraft with PT61-32 engine requires 272 liters of fuel per hour during flight.

What is the specialty of sea plane

– The most important thing about Sea-Plane is that it can fly from both water and land and it can be landed at both places.

– The Sea Plane does not require a long runway to fly. It can fly only from 300 meters long runway. Due to this, river and ponds can also be flown through sea-plane. For this only floating jetty is required.

–With the introduction of Sea-Plane, air services will be possible in every corner of India. Where there are no airports, it can also provide service easily, this is seen as a possibility of a big change in the tourism sector.

–There is no need for large infrastructure for sea plane service. It has the ability to land in the sea, pond and river. With this, the introduction of air service will be possible even in small cities. Sea-plane service is the highest in Canada.

–Sea-plane can also be used for marine rescue operations and extinguishing forest fires.

– It can fly at much lower altitude than other aircraft.