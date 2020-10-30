Seaplane: PM Modi will inaugurate Sea-Plane Service, know how much will be the fare and special things related to it …

All You Need to Know About Seaplane Service: Gujarat will get a new gift on October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Seaplane service in Gujarat on Saturday (31 October). Seaplane Service is starting between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. Currently, these planes have reached the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. After launching the Sea Plane service, PM Modi will also fly here. Please tell that this will be the first sea-plane service in the country. Also Read – Eid-e-Milad: President, Vice President and Prime Minister wishes Eid-e-Milad to countrymen

30 minute flight

Spicejet, a subsidiary of Spicejet, will operate the sea-plane service starting on Saturday between Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. SpiceJet will operate two seaplane flights daily. Spice Shuttle, a subsidiary of Spice Jet, will operate the Sea-Plane planes. The time duration of each flight will be around 30 minutes.

How to book tickets

Airlines were told that 'one-way fares under the UDAN scheme will start from Rs. 1500 (Seaplane fare) and tickets will be available from Spice Shuttle's website from October 30, 2020 onwards'.

What is flight plan

Under the UDAN scheme, financial assistance is provided to the airlines set by the central, state governments and airport operators to encourage flights from the airports which are not operating. Under the flight, about half of the seats in the planes are offered on subsidized fare.

#WATCH A Twin Otter 300 seaplane of Spicejet Technic took off from Male, Maldives & made a successful landing inside Venduruthy channel at Kochi, Kerala today for a technical halt. The seaplane will be able to accommodate 12 passengers: Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi pic.twitter.com/dc76noaGJH – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

19 passengers will be able to travel at once

According to media reports, the Twin Otter 300 C-plane has reached Ahmedabad River Front. It weighs 3,377 kg and can fuel up to 1,419 liters. 19 passengers can travel on this plane. This aircraft with PT61-32 engine requires 272 liters of fuel per hour during flight.

Earlier today, I traveled on a sea plane from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati River to Dharoi Dam, taking off and landing on water. This experience was unique. It adds strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/mkosy9OteJ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2017

Explain that the C-plane project is counted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project. It was started by the PM during the 2017 assembly elections, but now it has been linked to the Statue of Unity.

What is the specialty of sea plane



– Seaplane The most important thing is that it can fly from both water and land and it can be landed at both places.

– Seaplane Does not require a long runway to fly. It can fly only from 300 meters long runway. Due to this, river and ponds can also be flown through sea-plane. For this only floating jetty is required.

– Seaplane With the introduction of, air service will be possible in every corner of India. Where there are no airports, it can also provide service easily, this is seen as a possibility of a big change in the tourism sector.

– Seaplane Large infrastructure is not required for service. It has the ability to land in the sea, pond and river. With this, the introduction of air service will be possible even in small cities. Sea-plane service is the highest in Canada.

– Seaplane It can also be used in marine rescue operations and extinguishing wildfires.

It can fly at much lower altitude than other aircraft.