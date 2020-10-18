“Search” And “Begin-Up” Premiere To Strong Ratings As “Lie After Lie” Sets New Channel A Record

Two new dramas received off to promising begins final evening!

On October 17, OCN’s “Search”—a brand new thriller thriller starring f(x)’s Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon as troopers within the demilitarized zone (DMZ)—premiered on the prime of its time slot. Based on Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of “Search” scored a median nationwide score of two.6 p.c and a peak of three.2 p.c, drawing a considerably increased variety of viewers than its predecessor “Lacking: The Different Facet,” the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot (which premiered to a median score of 1.7 p.c).

Among the many key demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49, the premiere of “Search” scored a median nationwide score of two.2 p.c and a peak of two.7 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

tvN’s “Begin-Up”—a brand new drama starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk as dreamers chasing success within the South Korean model of Silicon Valley—scored a median nationwide score of 4.4 p.c and a peak of 5.0 p.c for its premiere. The drama additionally scored a median nationwide score of two.9 p.c and a peak of three.3 p.c among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

In the meantime, Channel A’s hit drama “Lie After Lie” continued to make historical past for the community because it remained No. 1 in its time slot throughout all cable channels. The newest episode of the suspense-romance drama returned to its all-time excessive of 5.8 p.c nationwide, which set a report for the very best viewership rankings achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past. “Lie After Lie” carried out even higher within the Seoul metropolitan space, the place it broke its personal report for highest drama rankings in Channel A historical past with a median of 6.5 p.c.

JTBC’s romance drama “Extra Than Buddies” additionally returned to its personal all-time excessive in viewership with its sixth episode, which scored a nationwide common of 1.6 p.c.

Within the public broadcast community realm, SBS’s “Alice” scored common nationwide rankings of 6.1 p.c and eight.6 p.c for its two components, whereas KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday evening with common nationwide rankings of 20.7 p.c and 25.2 p.c.

Did you tune in to the premieres of “Search” and “Begin-Up”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

