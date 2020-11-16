“Search” Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Entire Run + “Do-it-yourself Love Story” Hits New High

OCN’s “Search” ended on a excessive observe final night time!

On November 15, the collection finale of the thriller thriller achieved the very best viewership rankings of its total run. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of “Search” scored a median nationwide ranking of three.9 p.c and a peak of 4.7 p.c for the night time, marking an all-time excessive for the drama.

The finale of “Search” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels among the many key demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49, with whom it scored a median ranking of two.9 p.c and a peak of three.5 p.c nationwide.

KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” equally soared to its highest viewership but final night time. The most recent episode of the favored weekend drama scored common nationwide rankings of 27.7 p.c and 29.6 p.c for its two elements, setting a brand new private document for the collection.

Lastly, tvN’s “Begin-Up” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.0 p.c and 4.4 p.c for its two elements, marking a slight decline from its earlier episode the night time earlier than.

