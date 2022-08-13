Search for a title on Google and play it instantly: this is how this option works with Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Although it has not yet been implemented for all users, there are those who have been able to access the games via Google.

Everything points to the cloud gaming It is becoming the great goal to be achieved by a good handful of companies in the sector. This has left us with initiatives such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Stadia, two services that already allow access to a large catalog of titles without the need for a powerful console or system. Stadia has not fully taken off, but the team responsible at Google does not intend to hit the brakes in terms of its progress in the video game sector.

This is how we see it with the latest function implemented in the iconic web browser. As initially reported in The Verge, Google has started some initial tests on the possibility of search for a title and play it instantlysomething that is exemplified by Bryant Chappel’s video demonstration on Twitter.

Chappel illustrates this option with games like Control or Halo Infinite, which can be accessed through the Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming services associated with Google. However, the feature would also be available to play the game catalog. Amazon Luna y NVIDIA GeForce Now. In The Verge they have also been able to access several games using the new Google mechanic, but it disappears from time to time and, therefore, it could be the first test of a service that could be stabilized in the future.

Be that as it may, Google’s idea will attract the attention of more than one player. We’ll see if this feature manages to surpass the success of Stadia, as the service has failed to capture the public’s interest and has therefore faced a number of rumors about its supposed closure. Despite this, Google assures that they will continue to offer great games with their service and, to encourage the public, they have announced a free 3-month Stadia Pro offer for users with LG Smart TVs.

