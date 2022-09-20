Search for the disappeared extends to the waters of the Sea of ​​​​Cortez

Navy divers and mothers from Sonora who have lost their children dive to find hundreds of bodies that gunmen have thrown into the ocean (EFE)

The search for the disappeared in Mexico reached the bottom of the Sea of ​​​​Cortez, natural heritage of humanity, where Navy divers and mothers from Sonora who have lost their children dive to find hundreds of bodies that hit men have thrown into the ocean.

The searches occur in the ports of Empalme and Guaymasone of the most important in the Mexican Pacific, where the collective Seeker Warriorsmade up of mothers, daughters, grandmothers, mothers-in-law and spouses of the victims, have a list of more than 500 disappeared thanks to clues from the assassins themselves.

“We take care of our beaches and they are something very beautiful, for this to be happening, we are dismayed as groups and as relatives of the disappeared, we do not understand the reason why they are being thrown into the sea?”, expressed the leader of the Seeker WarriorsSinthya Maritza Gutierrez Medina.

“We make the call that they leave them for us in a place where we can find them because nothing else has been thrown in containers, they have also left them exposed on the shore of the beach or the sea has pulled (dragged) them to the shore and that is how we find the people”, he added.

A team of divers search for the remains of missing persons in the Sea of ​​Cortez (EFE)

The leader of Seeker Warriors He has been searching for his son for four and a half years. Gustavo Angel Godinezdisappeared on June 30, 2017.

On the first occasion they searched the sea they found three containers with the bodies of four men and one womanalready identified and handed over to their families.

In recent months, the group has received anonymous complaints and notices from the region’s own criminal groups, who have revealed to them some points where they dumped their victims, mainly in the areas known as Paraje Viejo, Bahía Catalinas and La Salada. in the port of Guaymas.

“We knock on doors to the National Commission for Disappeared Persons, also with the Secretariat of the Mexican Navy for the support of divers and what is the panga (small boat), we also have the support of the State Search Commission that is supporting us right now with an aquatic drone”, declared Gutiérrez Medina.

The searches under the sea were made possible with the support of oEight Navy personnel in a Defender-class water rescue vessel, manned by two pilots, two security personnel and four divers of the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station.

“I am very grateful, I don’t even know how to pay them for their help, they are not relatives, but they support us as if we were one family. From the National Search Commission they brought us an aquatic drone that reaches depths that we would never have reached,” said María del Rosario Gutiérrez Urías, a member of the group.

A member of “Guerreras Buscadoras” accompanies divers in the search for the remains of disappeared persons (EFE)

The search in the Sea of ​​Cortez reflects the deep crisis of disappearances in Mexico, where last May the number of more than 100 thousand people not located since 1964 was exceededwhen the official registry began, which now reports almost 106 thousand people.

María del Rosario also threw herself into the sea to look for her son Jesús Gabriel López Gutiérrez, who disappeared on April 4, 2021, who was a fisherman and had asked as his last will that his ashes be thrown into the ocean because “he loved the sea, his life was the sea”.

“He had been on a fish boat for several years, a shark, he traveled along the coast of the Sea of ​​​​Cortez and the Gulf of California, he said and always told me, that he preferred to stay in the sea, it was his source of work , gave him to support his daughter, today his girl is six years old, “said the woman.

Now, he confessed that he hesitates to fulfill his request.

“Because I’m in a fight for a year and four months where what I most want is to find him to have him in our home,” he acknowledged.

The Seeker Warriors They regret that the Sea of ​​Cortez, considered by UNESCO as a Natural World Heritage Site, has been converted into a clandestine grave.

“It is a tourist place and yes our beaches are beautiful, but unfortunately through anonymous messages we have received the whistle (notice) that our relatives are thrown into the sea with drums full of cement at their feet, others with dismembered 200-liter drums This is very hard, but it is reality”, added the activist.

From 2017 to date, the group has found more than 262 bodies, in pits and clandestine ovens in the Guaymas and Empalme region, in southern Sonora.

(With information from EFE)

