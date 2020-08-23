Search operation started due to the news of the disappearance of three Kovid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: Three patients found infected with Kovid-19 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh could not be traced, as they gave fake information about themselves and incorrect phone numbers during sample collection. The officials gave this information on Sunday. Also Read – Corona Vaccine News: The country can get Covid Vaccine ‘Covishield’ within 73 days, will get free vaccine report

He said that two of them claimed to be employees of a hospital here, while the third person gave the wrong address. Officials said that the team of health workers had gone to Saket Colony on Friday and had gone to the hospital mentioned on Saturday for the purpose of bringing two other infected people for treatment. Also Read – Muzaffarnagar: 10-year-old girl married to rape accused, now divorced

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Praveen Chopra said that he had provided fake information. Officials said that corono virus infection was confirmed on Saturday in both the persons claiming to be health workers, while another person was found infected on Friday. Also Read – Permission for film and TV shooting in entire country, Central Government released SOP- Know what are the guidelines

Officials said that the authorities of the district have started a search to locate the three people. He said that after these incidents, the authorities have decided to check the Aadhaar card for address during sample collection.

Please tell that these days Corona is spreading at a very fast pace. More than three million people in the country have been infected with Corona.