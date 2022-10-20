Season 2 of “Chucky” came to Star +: what will be seen in the continuation?

The series is the brainchild of Don Mancini, the mind behind the horror film series. (Star Plus)



Chucky marked his return to Star+ this October 19 with the release of its first episode, “Halloween Day II.” Created by Don Mancinithe genius behind the film franchise, the series consists of a sequel to the seventh film in the saga –Worship in Chucky (2017)– and is not part of the timeline proposed by the reboot of 2019.

The story takes place in the city of Hackensack, New Jersey, and follows teenager Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), one of the next victims of the evil doll. One day, the young man acquires one of Good Guy’s toys which, unfortunately for him, is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (also known as Chucky), whose original voice is that of Brad Dourif. From this event, the life of the protagonist and other characters will be affected by the presence of this malevolent being. What will the long-awaited sequel be about?

Chucky is back to get his revenge on Jake, Devon and Lexy. (Star+)

In this second season, the villain will seek revenge against those who confronted him. The opening scene shows Andy Barclay sitting behind the wheel of a truck carrying with it a huge army of these Chucky dolls, while Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) points a gun at him. With the boy’s help as their driver on this road trip, this group heads to Teterboro Airport to pose as donations for children’s hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Andy ponders what decision to make to avoid this possible catastrophe that will claim thousands of lives, in Hackensack everything is very quiet. The survivors of the massacre believe that the chaos has come to an end and they can finally celebrate in peace. The truth is that the nightmare is only beginning.

The first episode of the new season was released this October 19 in Latin America. (Star+)

What happened to Jake and Devon? As you remember, both began a love relationship and everything was going quite well. Now they live far from each other, exactly two hours apart, in other foster homes. Jake has to deal with the responsibility of a younger brother, Gary, who needs to be supervised most of the time. This is how six months will pass until Halloween, the ideal time for the return of Jake’s little and worst enemy, Devon and Lexy. For the latter, moving on is also very difficult due to her trauma caused by drug use.

Chucky He has not been found guilty and it is no surprise to fans of this universe, but the new chapter revealed that Junior has been accused of all the murders. It will be much more complicated to prove his innocence in court when the real perpetrator of the crimes is a doll that measures less than a meter.

Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson make up the new cast of the franchise. (Star+)

the essence of Chucky at its finest for TV

A Chucky It is now considered a classic film series in the history of the big screen and a pop culture icon. Many have forgotten how much they were terrified to see a killer doll at first, today it coexists with the public in a different atmosphere. The truth is that fear is no longer the main characteristic of him, but in how he has learned to manipulate and use the weaknesses of others. Almost all the protagonists of the films were insecure people or with some kind of problem around them.

The same happens with Jake Wheeler, a teenager who does not fit the stereotypes of his environment: he is quite shy and has a special taste for art. Later, it is revealed that he is a homosexual boy, an aspect of his life that he also gets to share in his conversations with Chucky. Sexual and gender diversity, drug problems, bullying and more topics are discussed –ironically, in a responsible way– in this horror fiction.

The second season of Chucky began broadcasting last October 5 in the United States and, from this Wednesday 19, for the Latin American audience through Star+.

