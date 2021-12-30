Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher series is already written, but it will take time to arrive

The production recently premiered its second season, which is garnering rave reviews.

La serie de The Witcher para Netflix it is a mass phenomenon. Many have loved it and others, more faithful to the books, have not liked the changes, but the undoubted thing is that is a success on the platform. One more week, its second season leads the list of the most watched in the global top made by the company itself, with hundreds of millions of viewing hours behind it.

So it is not surprising that there are long-term plans with production. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about what the future holds for the series, ensuring that season 3 is already written, having finished the script this same month of December, but with the creative process yet to start.

The creative process has only just begunLauren Schmidt Hissrich“Seasons 1 and 2 are setting the stage for all the great things going to happen“he explains.” But the creative process has only just begun. We have the script, and now we will choose directors, actors and we will deepen and reflect what is necessary to make sure that it is the perfect season, “he says, making it clear in the talk that we will have to wait to be able to enjoy the new episodes.

Hissrich has mentioned that the third season is based on his favorite book, Hate Time, although Blood Origin will arrive first, a spin off of the franchise that represents a new statement of intent by Netflix when it comes to creating that ‘witcherverse’ you are looking for. In our review of The Witcher, Andrés Ruiz highlighted the benefits of the second season, which has learned from his mistakes and sets the bar high as a series in itself despite the differences with respect to the original work.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: The Witcher, The Witcher [Serie de TV], Netflix, Season and TV Series and videogames.