Season 3 of The Mandalorian shows its first official trailer and confirms its premiere window

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has shown his first official trailer and confirmed that its premiere will take place in 2023.

Here you can see the official trailer:

Revealed during D23 2022, the trailer opens with a recap of the first two seasons before jumping to shots of Sackhoff talking about the Mandalorian “cult” and how it fractured his people, of Mandalorians jetpacking down into a city, of a fight dogs in space, and Mando and Grogu jumping into space. It’s a lot to take in.

In August, Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito confirmed that the third season would begin production “soon,” following the completion of filming on the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. The popularity of the series is such that the fourth season is already being prepared.

Spoiler-free, season two ended with an important plot point and an even more important cameo, so it will be very interesting to see where Din Djarin’s story goes. We know it won’t include Cara Dune, after actress Gina Carano was fired from the series after making “abhorrent and unacceptable” comments.