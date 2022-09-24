Season 3 of The Witcher confirms its premiere on Netflix for next summer with a new image

Netflix has confirmed that the Season 3 of The Witcher will arrive in summer 2023.

Announced at the platform’s Tudum event, we haven’t received a precise release date, but we have a new image. He displays a Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia’s School of the Wolf), along with a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.

Interestingly, we also saw symbols of wolves and birds in the trailer for the spin-off The Witcher: The Origin of Blood at the Netflix event. It is possible that the prequel series (coming in December) connect more tightly than expected with the third season next year. Of course, it is to be expected that there is some connection, but this seems pretty self-evident, considering that the new series is set more than a millennium before the third season.

The The Witcher Season 3 plot summary en: “As monarchs, wizards, and beasts of the Continent vie to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Charged with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the sheltered fortress of Aretuza, where he hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers—instead, they discover that they have landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal.They must fight, stake it all, or risk it. to be lost forever.”

Alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allan’s Ciri, we know that four new cast members will join this season: Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi) will play Milva, an archer and hunter; Robbie Amell (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) is elven guerrilla leader Gallatin; Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) will play Prince Radovid, a royal playboy; and Christelle Elwin (Bloods) will play Mistle, a member of a gang called The Rats.