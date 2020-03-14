Season 4 of Our Girl to be more “emotionally led” with focus on PTSD

Michelle Keegan has teased that the upcoming fourth run of Our Girl will be more “emotionally led” than earlier sequence, with a specific focus on PTSD.

Keegan, who’s stepping apart on the finish of the sequence, informed RadioTimes.com and different media that her character Georgie Lane had “such a superb storyline” in her closing sequence.

“The arc that she goes on and the journey is a very actually good one,” she mentioned. “I feel it’s more emotionally led this one.

“As a result of final time when Elvis (Georgie’s ex-fiancee) died she kind of threw herself again into work right away and also you noticed her in Belize right away.”

Keegan defined that the primary episode sees Georgie within the UK coaching a brand new character referred to as Mimi (Amy-Leigh Hickman), earlier than she decides to return to Afghanistan.

“I feel half of that purpose for her to go is for her to get closure as a result of that’s the place Elvis obtained killed,” she mentioned.

“And also you’ll see once more on this sequence that she hasn’t really dealt with Elvis’ loss of life, she’s nonetheless grieving and has some type of PTSD.”

And he or she added that working on Our Girl through the years had given her a possibility to be taught more about PTSD – and particularly the way it impacts feminine military medics.

“Earlier than I filmed not the primary sequence however the second sequence, I had a gathering with quite a bit of the feminine medics who’ve suffered with PTSD up to now,” she defined.

“They had been telling me their private tales, and all they needed to do was get again into the army, they didn’t need any day without work, they needed to be again with their folks.

“You suppose they’d need time at house and stuff however they don’t need to they needed to be again within the army.

“And I feel that’s what Georgie did, I feel that’s why we went with that storyline the place she threw herself again into work, like she didn’t say that she obtained PTSD.

“I’m glad we’re kind of delved into that this time, I’m glad we’re exploring it this season, the PTSD aspect.”

In the meantime the fourth sequence will even see a number of new characters enter the fray, with Amy-Leigh Hickman’s Mimi and Nico Mirallegro’s Prof among the many most high-profile additions to the solid.

And Keegan reckons that any quantity of these new characters will firmly set up themselves as fan favourites.

“I feel the viewers are actually going to take to these characters as a result of they’re so completely different,” she mentioned.

“You place the two part collectively and so they’re all likeable in their very own methods, however they’re fully completely different.

“And I feel the viewers is simply going to love them, actually, I feel they’re simply going to take to them rather well.”

Our Girl sequence 4 begins on Tuesday 24th March at 9pm on BBC One