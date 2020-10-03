Seats got divided in Bihar Grand Alliance! Will be formally announced in the evening

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: For the Bihar Assembly elections, an agreement has been reached on the seat-sharing in the opposition grand alliance and a formal announcement about the seats allocated to constituents is expected in the evening. A joint meeting of RJD, Congress, CPI ML, CPM and VIP is going to be held at Hotel Pataliputra in Patna at 5 pm today, in which it is being said that the seats will be announced duly. Also Read – Big break in Bihar NDA: LJP will be separated today! Chirag can be formally announced

Explain that the seat-sharing exercise gained momentum when Rola RJD chief Lalu Prasad's envoy Bhola Yadav returned from Ranchi on Thursday with his (Lalu Prasad) message about seat-sharing among various constituents.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told PTI, "The seat sharing has been finalized and will probably be announced later this evening." In the Bihar elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the leader in the opposition grand alliance. The coalition includes the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of Congress, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), Vikas Insan Party, Jharkhand.

Sources said that Congress has been offered 58-60 seats while CPI (ML) has 13-15 seats, CPI and CPI 8-10 seats, Mukesh Sahni’s Vikas Insan Party 8-10 seats and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 2 seats have been offered to Lalu Prasad’s party and Rashtriya Janata Dal can contest the remaining seats. Significantly, there are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.

It is believed that Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate from RJD, can make the details of the seat sharing public in a press conference and during this time the leaders of the opposition alliance will also be present. Sources in the Congress said that they are not happy about the seat sharing and no senior party leader is likely to be present at the press conference.

It is noteworthy that Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Bihar Shakti Singh Gohil went back to the national capital on Friday night, CPI (ML) secretary Kunal told ‘PTI Bhasha’ that the party leaders will be present when the seat sharing is announced.