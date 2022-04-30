Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: final at Lumen Field will break attendance record in the Concachampions

Estadio de Lumen Field, and Seattle (Image: Twitter/SoundersFC)

Great expectation is generating the final return of the CONCACAF Champions League (LCC), between the Seattle Sounders (MLS) and the UNAM Cougars (Liga MX), which is tied 2-2and will define the classified to the next FIFA Club World Cup.

However, despite the popularity of the varsity team, the American club arrives as a wide favorite for the meeting that will be this Wednesday, May 4 at the Lumen Field, de Seattle, Washington.

And it is that like never before a US fan has been involved in a soccer game. This Friday afternoon The Sounders reported through their social networks that, five days before the final, they have at least 61 thousand tickets sold of the 72 thousand locations that the stadium has.

Due to the above, the MLS club assured that they’re going to break the amateur record in an LCC game and possibly your league; and as in the first leg at the University Olympic Stadium, a spectacular atmospherebecause the property, house of the Seahawks of the NFL, is distinguished for being one of the most noisy due to acoustics that it generates

It is worth mentioning that the historical mark belongs to the Aztec stadiumbecause in the Semifinal of 2014-15, for the game between America and Herediano of Costa Rica, where they attended 66 thousand 208 fans.

Meanwhile he Lumen Field record for a Sounders game is 69 mil 274tax in the 2019 MLS Cup Final who won 3-1 against Toronto.

Since the 2006 edition, all the champions of the Concacaf Champions League have been from Liga MX. Pumas was just the last Mexican team that lost a Final, against Saprissa from Costa Rica.

However, for analysts this is the great opportunity of the MLS to have a representative for the first time in the so-called “world cup”, mainly because of the difference between templateswhich had not happened with the previous representatives of Liga MX.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarketthe auriazul squad is valued in 28 million euros, while the verdiazul in 48 million, almost double. Pumas most important assets are Alan Mozo (4 million) and Juan Ignacio Dinenno (4.5 million), top scorer of the tournament. For his part, Yeimar Gomez (4 millions), Christian Roldan (5.5 million) and Raul Ruidíaz (8 million) from Seattle.

As if that were not enough, the Mexican team will arrive with the possible drop of his side starAlan Mozo, who was injured from the left knee in the first game and was seen on crutches at the end of it.

In this regard, the University club issued a reserved official medical report, but according to sources of ESPN He was able to learn that in the bowels of the feline locker room they do not believe that Mozo is ready for this Sunday in the game against Pachuca on day 17 of Liga MX, nor for the second leg against Seattle. Although will recover central defender Arturo Ortizwho was called up to the Mexican National Team.

Instead, MLS had the goodwill to postpone the Seattle game this weekend and thus give his club a break so that he can fight in a good way for the second leg final.

