Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: the economic differences of the Concacaf Champions League finalists

Los UNAM Cougars will look for this Wednesday night in SeattleUnited States, the title of the Concacaf Champions League when facing the team Sounderswho managed to take a draw two goals of the University Olympic Stadium. The whole of Liga MX will have to make forget the template value superiority that the MLS team has if you want to get a new international title.

And it is that the auriazul club has not been characterized by being one of the most valuable teams in the Mexican tournament, it is the number 14. That difference is also marked with the American team, which is worth $50.6 millionwhile felines are priced at 29.3 million.

The difference in the value of the campuses is almost double, about 21.3 million dollars.

According to the specialized site transfer market, The Argentine Juan Dinenno is the best valued Club Universidad soccer player, with a value of 4.7 million dollars. This figure is far from the three most expensive players of the rival team.

The former Morelia striker, the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz, is the player with the highest value of the North American team with a valuation of 8.4 million dollars, followed by Cristian Roldán and Jordan Morris, who are listed at 5.7 and 5.2 million dollars, respectively. Within MLS, the value of the Seattle Sounders squad is the fourth most valuable in the league.

The second figure of Pumas with the highest value is Alan Mozo, who according to the specialized portal has a price of 4.2 million dollars. However, on the university side, no element is between 3 and 4 million dollars. Nicolás Freire is the third player in cost with 2.9 million.

To these values, the salary superiority that Seattle Sounders has over the salary of the Mexican team must be pointed out.

According to ESPN, the university board spends 220 million pesos a year on player salaries, that is, 10.85 million dollars, at the exchange rate of the day. The feline payroll represents 60 percent of the institution’s expenses.

It is worth remembering that the team led by the Argentine Andrés Lillini is in the middle part of investment in Liga MX salaries, based on reports that the same club has made in its member assemblies. The salary spending margin of the Pumas is well below America, Tigres, Rayados, Cruz Azul and even Chivas, which highlights their arrival in the Concacaf final.

For its part, the payroll of the Seattle Sounders will be 12.3 million dollars according to official figures from the MLS. The players with the best salaries are Nicolás Lodeiro, who earns 2.7 million dollars, while Ruidíaz receives 2.1 million dollars.

It must be remembered that Ruidíaz left Morelia to become a franchise player for Seattle; he even rejected any interest in returning to Mexican soccer through Cruz Azul.

