Seattle vs Pumas: where and when to watch the match that will define the Concachampions champion

After the draw in CU, Pumas and Sounders have the same chances of being crowned in Seattle (Photo: Twitter/@SoundersFC)

After 17 yearsthe Pumas have before them a new opportunity to be crowned in an international tournament. After the long road traveled in the tie and the tie they obtained in the first leg, those led by Andrés Lillini will try to overcome the predictions and win the trophy during his visit to the Lumen Field of the Seattle Sounders. In case of being crowned, they will have the right to play the first club world cup in their history.

The final day arrived. After having taken the interim position of technical director, Lillini was able to consolidate a sports project that returned the university students to prominence in Mexican soccer. Although in the final of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament he fell to the Esmeraldas de León, the achievement gave him the opportunity to play in the Concacaf Champions League tournamentwhere he shone until he was placed in the final match.

The champion will be defined on the grass of the Seattle Sounders home. The panorama favors the MLS team, as they will enjoy the locality and the wide support of the added players at Lumen Field. Nevertheless, a delegation made up of nearly 10,000 Mexican fans made the trip to make the sports venue rumble and make the players feel their breath on the field of play. The followers in Mexico will be able to follow the meeting through various platforms.

The Pumas will seek to be crowned despite the absence of Alan Mozo (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

Place: Lumen Field, Seattle, United States.

Date: Wednesday April 4, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

Television: Like all Concacaf Champions League matches, the actions will be broadcast through the pay signal on the channel. Fox Sports.

Internet and application: The television station specializing in sports will enable, through its multiplatform, that is, an application for mobile phones and the official website, the transmission of the match completely live. However, it will only be available to subscribers.

The huge presence of people migrants originating from Mexico in the United States will be a favorable factor for university students. Although an important sector of the fans mobilized from Mexico, the same was done from surrounding entities in the country of stars and stripes to see the auriazules play. It is estimated that of the 72,000 seats at Lumen Field, up to 10 thousand can be used by fans of the Liga MX representative.

Andrés Lillini has a date with history. Although Mexican clubs have a vast superiority in the number of Concachampions finals won over MLS teams, the statistic also disfavors Mexicans. And it is that since the bi-championship they obtained from the hand of Hugo Sánchez in 2004, the Pumas have played eight finalsbut they have only accumulated a couple of wins.

Nearly 10,000 Pumas fans will gather at Lumen Field to witness the Concachampions final (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

In it 2005 they reached the final of the Concachampions, but were defeated by the Saprissa. In that year they also lost the Champion of Champions trophy against Americaas well as the final of the South American Cup against Boca Juniors. During the Apertura 2007 they lost the league against Atlasbut two years later they defeated pachuca in a final. The triumph was repeated in 2011 against Moreliabut in 2015 and 2020 they fell again with Tigers and Lion.

Given this scenario, the Argentine recognized the difficulty of getting the result in foreign territory, but trusted that the players know the obligation to raise the title to crown the cycle of collective work.

“The finals are not played, they are won. We missed an advantage and now we have to come and stand up. It is giving back to the fans something they deserve, to the institution as well. It is our opportunity. The growth of the MLS is something that is happening, the gap is getting shorter (…) nowhere you win with the shirt, you have to rise to the occasion (…) whoever does not make mistakes will be the winner of this final”declared at a press conference.

