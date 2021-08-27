SeaWorld Leisure, Inc. Publicizes Ultimate Of Senior Notes Due 2029 And Mortgage On First Lien And Revolving Credit score Facility

ORLANDO, Fla., 25 Aug 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SeaWorld Leisure, Inc. (NYSE: SEA) (the “Corporate”), a number one theme park and leisure corporate, nowadays introduced that SeaWorld Parks & Leisure, Inc. (the “Issuer”), an immediate wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporate, (i) its non-public providing of $725.0 million combination foremost quantity of five.250% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) (ii) $1.2 billion in Time period Loans (the “New Time period Loans”) and (iii) $385.0 million ongoing commitments from its revolving lenders.

The Corporate used the proceeds of the New Time period Loans and the issuance of the Notes, at the side of money, to $450.0 million combination foremost quantity of the Issuer’s remarkable 9,500% 2d-Precedence Senior Secured Notes due 2025, to refinance the Issuer’s present time period mortgage and its present revolving credit score facility, and to pay the similar prices of the providing and refinancing.



🎬📺 Loose Films and Loose TV Displays! 🎭🎬

The notes have been introduced simplest to individuals fairly believed to be certified institutional shoppers in line with Rule 144A underneath the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and out of doors the US, simplest to non-US buyers in line with Legislation S. The providing and sale of the Bonds is probably not registered underneath the Securities Act or any state securities rules and the Bonds will not be introduced or bought in the US absence of registration or an appropriate exemption from the registration necessities of the Securities Act and appropriate state rules.

This press unencumber does no longer represent an be offering to promote or a solicitation of an be offering to buy the notes or different securities and does no longer represent an be offering, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction the place such be offering, solicitation or sale can be illegal.

About SeaWorld Leisure, Inc.

SeaWorld Leisure, Inc. (NYSE: SEA) is a number one theme park and leisure corporate that delivers studies that subject and conjures up visitors to offer protection to animals and the wild wonders of our international. The corporate is among the international’s essential zoological organizations and a world chief in animal welfare, coaching, husbandry and veterinary care. The corporate jointly creates what it believes is among the biggest zoological collections on the planet and has resulted in advances in animal care. The corporate additionally rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals which are unwell, injured, orphaned or deserted, with the objective of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue crew has helped greater than 39,100 animals in want all over the corporate’s historical past. SeaWorld Leisure, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of identified manufacturers, together with SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Position® and Sea Rescue®. Over its greater than 60-year historical past, the corporate has constructed a varied portfolio of 12 vacation spot and regional theme parks grouped in key markets throughout Europe. the US, a lot of which show off his distinctive zoological assortment. The corporate’s theme parks be offering a various vary of rides, presentations and different sights with a large demographic enchantment that offer memorable studies and a powerful worth proposition for its visitors.

Copies of this and different press releases, in addition to further details about SeaWorld Leisure, Inc. can also be acquired on-line at: www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and doable buyers too can check in to routinely obtain the corporate’s press releases, SEC filings and different notices through e-mail through registering on that site.

CONTACT:

Investor Family members:

Matthew Stroud

855-797-8625

[email protected]

Media family members:

Stephen Schuler

Vice President, Public Family members

786-322-8041

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Leisure, Inc.

Similar Hyperlinks

http://www.seaworldentertainment.com