Sebastián Báez prevailed with authority against Frances Tiafoe and became champion at the Estoril ATP

*The best plays of Sebastián Báez’s triumph in Portugal

The Argentinian Sebastian Baez got his first title in the circuit ATP by defeating the American with authority Frances Tiafoe in the final of the tournament Estoril, Portugalplayed on clay courts.

The Buenos Aires, 21 years, number 59 in the world ranking, had an effective and forceful game to seal his consecration with partials of 6-3 and 6-2.

Baezthis year’s finalist Santiago de Chilereached his second definition of the season after beating the current champion of the contest, the Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas for 6-3, 6-7 (7) and 6-0 in 2 hours and 35 minutes of play. And in his last production he closed his participation with a clear victory over Tiafoewho had been a finalist for the 2018 edition in Estoril.

The doubles final will also feature Argentina with Maximo Gonzalezalthough it did not achieve the desired result. It is that the albiceleste representative went out to the field next to the Swedish Andre Gorasson, and both could not overcome the local binomial composed of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral. The Lusitanos won 6-2, 6-3 and celebrated in front of their people. The Portuguese tournament now has five Argentine tennis players in their history of champions: David Nalbandian (2002 and 2006), Juan Ignacio Chela (2004), Gastón Gaudio (2005), Juan Martín Del Potro (2011 and 2012) and Sebastián Báez (2022).

For its part, Novak Djokovic will participate as the top favorite for the title in the Masters 1000 de Madridwhich will have as an attraction the return of Spanish Rafael Nadal having left behind an injury, and the presence of two Argentines in the main draw, Diego Schwartzman and Federico Delbonis.

The Mutua Madrid Open, Federico Corianumber 52 in the world ranking, could not enter the main drawwhen falling with the French Benoit Pair (60) 7-6 (5), 4-6 y 2-6 in the last round of qualifying. The Santa Fe came from beating the North American Denis Kudla (84) in the previous instance, from which his compatriot was excluded Francisco Cerundolo (47) with a loss to the Spanish Alejandro Moro Canas, number 440 in the world.

The contest, which had only one Argentine champion in its history, the Cordovan David Nalbandian in the edition of 2007will also have the attraction of the return of Spanish Rafael Nadalafter the injury to the ribs suffered on March 20 last at Indian Wells.

“Rafa” raised the trophy in Madrid in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 y 2017 and will start the season on clay with the intention of arriving well at his favorite tournament, Roland Garros, which will begin on May 22 and in which he has the record of having won it 13 times.

