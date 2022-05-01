Sebastián Baéz qualified for the Estoril final and will seek the first ATP title of his career

* The triumph of Sebastián Báez against Ramos Viñola

Argentine tennis is a constant hotbed of elite tennis players and Sebastian Baez He is one of the benchmarks of the new generation that little by little is showing on the court all the conditions that he already exhibited in his youth stage. The 21 year old player managed to reach his second ATP final at the Estoril Open and will seek to raise the first crown of these characteristics this Sunday.

The current 59th in the world beat the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñola (31st) 6-3, 7-6 and 6-0 in two and a half hours of activity. representative albiceleste began his journey in the ATP 250 with victory against the Portuguese Joao Sousa (6-1 and 6-3), then surprised the Croatian Marin Cilic (1-6, 6-1 and 6-4) and got his ticket to the semifinals against the French Richard Gasquet (3-6, 6-1 y 6-4).

The former world number 1 in juniors will play the last match against the American Frances Tiafoe (29°)who beat his compatriot in the last turn of the day Sebastian Korda (37°) 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4 in three hours of play.

Landing in the final will allow her to make a substantial jump in the ranking to become the third best racket in the country behind Diego Schwartzman (15°) y Federico Delbonis (36 °)surpassing the Francisco Cerundolo (47°) Already Federico Coria (59th). It should be noted that Argentina arrived with seven Top 100 this week accounting for Tomas Etcheverry (95°) y Facundo Bagnis (98°).

Báez is living a dream year on the circuit after having recently reached the final of the ATP 250 in Santiago, Chilealthough he could not celebrate because he was overtaken by the Spanish Pedro Martínez (4-6, 6-4 and 6-4). It will be the fourth ATP final of 2022 for an Argentine although so far the history is negative since Diego Schwartzman lost against norwegian Casper Ruud (ATP 250 from Buenos Aires) and the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 500 of Rio de Janeiro).

The beginning of May will be key for Argentine tennis players who will seek to stand out on clay. The first two weeks will be lived Masters 1000 of Madrid and Rome and at the end of the month the kick-off of Roland Garrosthe second Grand Slam of the season that will take place from May 22 to June 5.

