Sebastián Córdova confessed that he “lost” the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal

Sebastián Córdova confessed that he does not know where his Olympic medal was (Photo: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsthe Mexican Under-24 National Team achieved a historic feat as it climbed to the podium in the international tournament and hung the bronze medal under the direction of Jaime Lozano. Although they didn’t get the gold, they did get the Tri got one olympic medal.

Sebastian Cordova He was one of the elements that stood out in that group of youths, since he made some annotations that brought the Aztec team closer to the Olympic podium. However, even though he was part of the generation of bronzerecently confessed that he does not know the whereabouts of his medal.

During a dynamic of the Tigres club, the Olympic midfielder revealed that he doesn’t know where his bronze medal and surprised his fans. In a game made for the Tigres YouTube channel titled “+ probable that?”, Córdova and Jesus Angle they answered some questions about who was most likely to perform hypothetical scenarios.

Sebastián Córdova recently confessed that he does not know the whereabouts of his medal (Photo: Instagram/@cordovar97)

When they were questionedWho is most likely to lose their Olympic medal?”, the midfielder let between seeing the uncertainty about the whereabouts of his Olympic trophy because while Angulo affirmed “that is not lost”, Córdova said:

“I don’t know where mine is, that is, it must be stored”

Immediately Jesus Angulo reacted with surprise to said statement Well, for him, his medal is a valuable recognition and he released: “How can you not know?!”. To continue with the dynamics of the Nuevo León club, the 24-year-old defender pointed to his partner as his final answer.

Laughing, the American youth squad corrected his confession and pointed out that his medal is protected in his home: “To be in my house, I have not taken it out”, so Jesús Angulo quickly ended the conversation with a touch of concern: “Don’t stain”.

The Mexican under-23 team won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

During the group stage at the Olympic tournament, Jaime Lozano -who was the technical director of the sub 23- relied on the skills of the American youth squad and gave him minutes on the court, who responded with the expected goals.

Córdova shone during the competition Well, he supported the team to reach the final phase for the fight for the medals. Although Mexico was eliminated by Brazil and could not compete for gold and silver, they did have the opportunity to contend for bronze.

With a score of 3 – 1, the National Team defeated Japan in the fight for the Olympic medal. And the players who were in charge of scoring were Francisco Sebastián, John Vasquez y Alexis Vega.

Sebastián Córdova signed with Tigres at the end of 2021 (Photo: Instagram/@cordovar97)

Due to his outstanding performance in the Olympic Games There was talk that the 24-year-old player would leave for European football and even versions circulated that America was already negotiating his departure. But during the Liga MX tournament after Tokyo 2020, Córdova lowered his competitive level considerablyso the criticism they went against him.

Although in the Eagle Nest he had the emblematic number 10, the fans were upset with his work on the pitch because it did not respond to the demands. A end of 2021 left Coapa and joined the team of the tigers of Michael Herrerawhich surprised the Mexican fans.

The Louse rescued the midfielder and included him in his squad with the illusion that he would stand out on the pitch with elements such as Andre Pierre Gignac; nevertheless, his time at Tigres has not been highlighted because he has had few games as a starter.

