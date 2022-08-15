Sebastián Driussi’s great moment in MLS: he is the top scorer and was the hero of a historic comeback for Austin

*Sebastián Driussi’s goal that gave his team the agonizing victory by 4 to 3

The Argentinian Sebastián Driussi anaughty an extraordinary present in the Major League Soccer. In his last presentation, the former forward of River Plate culminated the vibrant comeback of his team, the Austin FCagainst him Sporting Kansas City, when scoring the final goal 4 a 3 in the third additional minute and reinforce his condition as MLS top scorer.

The scorer with a past in the Zenit St. Petersburg continues to make a difference in the American league and this Sunday he appeared in added time in the second half to give the Austin three fundamental points to reinforce your second position and stay in the fight with Los Angeles FC, leader of the Western Conference.

And that the game seemed to be uphill for the team led by Josh Wolff, who went into the break with an adverse 3-1. However, everything changed at the restart, when the Austinpushed by his fans, achieved a spectacular comeback.

The Costa Rican Julius Cascante boosted it with the discount that the 2-3 and the dutch Danny Hoesen, with a masterful forehand volley, he scored the 3-3 in the 85th minute.

Not satisfied with the distribution of points, the local team continued to push with everything and had their prize in the minute 93when Driusi he seized a loose ball in the area and sentenced the feat with a violent shot to the back of the net. It was his seventeenth win of the season, adding to his seven assists. Thus, the figure of the Texas franchise leads the table of top scorers with 17 screamstwo ahead of the American Brandon Vazquezof Cincinnati.

In another game, Alan Velasco scored a great goal in the victory of FC Dallas by 4 a 1 ante San Jose Earthquakes. The ex Independent he scored the fourth goal with a precise shot from outside the box. The other Argentine cries of the week 25 were those of Julian Carranza for Philadelphia Union in the 4-1 contra Chicago Fire and the one of Thiago Almada in the draw 2-2 of Atlanta United compared to Cincinatti.

