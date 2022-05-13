Sebastián Jurado’s show with Cruz Azul: mistake, possible shock and spectacular save

Sebastián Jurado starred in the first half of Cruz Azul vs Tigres: save, blow and error in Jesús Dueñas’ goal (Video: TUDN)

The quarterfinals of the tournament began Shout Mexico 2022 and they did it with a high intensity duel, because again it touched the cross between tigers y Blue Crosstwo teams used to seeing each other in the final phase and with several personal crosses on the field.

While Michael Herrera was reunited with Machinea team against which he was champion twice, Sebastian Jurado met again Andre Pierre Gignacwho in 2019 scored a long-distance goal while all of Veracruz protested on the Luis Pirata Fuente field.

This last rivalry was presented again in the Aztec stadiumthen Jury starred in one of the most spectacular saves of the tournament, stopping a one-on-one against the French striker, who was unable to open the scoring due to the extraordinary virtue of the substitute goalkeeper Blue Cross.

André Pierre Gignac vs. Sebastián Jurado, in Cruz Azul vs. Tigres in the quarterfinals of Grita México 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

As if that were not enough, almost immediately afterwards the sky-blue goalkeeper returned to star in an action, although this time with less heroic overtones, because by badly rejecting a long-distance shot, he went to the limits of the small area to keep the ball ; however, in dispute his skull hit the knee of Juan Pablo Vigón.

This caused Jurado to be left lying in the field and the eventual entry of medical assistance, with the doctor specializing in concussion protocol to evaluate his case. After the archer stood up, from a distance it was observed that he complied with the requirements with presumed difficultyso his stay on the court generated some criticism on social networks.

After this medical intervention, Jurado was able to continue with apparent normality, driven mainly by the intention of not returning to the substitutes’ bench, the place where he was able to leave after the prolonged injury to Jesus Crownwho has already returned to the call for this meeting.

Despite the good impulse and encouragement of Jurythe first half did not end in a good way for his interests, because after a corner kick by Tigres at minute 44, the Veracruz youth squad joined with Adrian Aldrete for a notable error that ended with the ball inside his goal.

In a recentro from the right flank with very little danger, Aldrete failed to deflect the ball correctly and let it passso he missed his goalkeeper and could not do anything to try to reach the ball, which slowly entered the Cruz Azul cabin.

This is how Tigres celebrated Jesús Dueñas’ goal against Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

the worst for Jury y Blue Cross is that, despite having the entire second half to be able to tie the match, which was conditioned by the expulsions of Nicholas the served López y Michael Herrerafailed to pierce Nahuel Guzmán’s goal, who also responded in crucial moments of the game.

The final result was 0-1 in favor of tigersso they will return to New Lion with a considerable advantage, since for Blue Cross can qualify for the semifinals will have to defeat the Monterrey team by difference of two goals.

The second leg is scheduled for the next Sunday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m.in time from the center of Mexico, on the field of the UANL University Stadium, so the Machine will have to try an important comeback in visiting territory.

