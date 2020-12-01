Sebastian Schindel To Direct RomCom-Spy Adventure Hybrid ‘Mienteme.’

Argentina’s Sebastian Schindel is venturing into unfamiliar territory with romcom-spy journey hybrid “Mienteme” (“Deceive Me”), which he plans to shoot subsequent 12 months.

“Though most of my filmography falls into the “psychological thriller” style, with a powerful social context, what excites me most about making movies is the potential of exploring and experimenting in new areas,” mentioned Schindel, including: “I’ve all the time needed to dive into the romantic comedy world for a while now, so ‘Mienteme’ relies on a cherished script I’ve been growing for the previous few years.”

Schindel’s previous movies, together with “The Crimes that Bind,” Argentina’s present submission to Spain’s Oscar equal, the Goyas, are screening on Netflix.

This time spherical, nevertheless, the Chilean-Argentine co-production has already been pre-financed via non-public fairness and a Latin American distribution cope with BF Paris, mentioned co-producer-actor Lucas Akoskin. “We’d moderately finance it via a unfavourable decide up from a platform or a TV station,” mentioned Akoskin whose L.A.-based Aliwen Leisure co-produces the movie with Chile’s Inversiones Cinematográficas and Argentina’s Magoya Movies.

Based mostly on a screenplay by Leonel D’Agostino (“La Jauria,” “Cromo”) and Schindel, “Mienteme” pivots on a childless couple performed by Akoskin and his actual spouse, Chile’s Leonor Varela, whose fraying decade-old marriage is given a wanted impetus after they attempt to pair their pal Barbara (performed by comedienne-actress Florencia Peña) with what appears to be an ideal match, the gallant and well-heeled Julian (Benjamin Vicuña, “Vis-a-Vis”). After they notice that Julian just isn’t what he appears and attempt to warn Barbara, she’s too far gone to imagine them. Their efforts to show he’s a scoundrel brings them nearer collectively.

Impressed by actual characters, “Mienteme” dwells on the standard disaster confronted by {couples} of their 40s, mentioned Schindel. “I’m fascinated by the skinny line of “white lies” inside a wedding, the place we not solely lie to cover issues from each other, but additionally to keep away from battle and even to make others like us.”

“We’re betting on taking part in the bounds between actuality and fiction,” added Schindel, who has a powerful background in documentary filmmaking. “Vicuña is in a task we now have by no means seen him in earlier than, and Peña’s character will permit her to showcase her nice comedy chops,” he famous.

“Sebastian is a director identified to be very truthful to his topics; his huge expertise in documentaries and his meticulous strategy to storytelling is what seduced me probably the most about making a film with him,” mentioned Akoskin.

“There may be numerous reality and numerous comedy in relationships; Sebastian has a novel humorousness that may make this story as truthful as it could be for any style or topic he sinks his tooth into,” he concluded.

Aliwen Leisure’s slate additionally features a remake of gothic thriller “The Others” with Common Footage and Renee Tab’s Sentient Leisure, which is in early improvement.

It’s additionally government producing “That is Not a Love Music,” with Varela taking part in Tina Modotti, the eccentric Italian feminist photographer, mannequin, actress and political activist who was among the many main lights of a cosmopolitan Mexico Metropolis within the early Twenties. Lucia Puenzo will function showrunner and direct the collection as a part of her multi-project cope with Gaumont.

One other mission in Aliwen’s pipeline is “King And not using a Crown,” a coming-of-age story impressed by the lifetime of reggae singer Matisyahu. Casting is underway.