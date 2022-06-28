Sebastián Sosa’s unusual blooper that ended in a Patronato goal against Independiente

* The sequence of the error of the goalkeeper who paid dearly for Red

In a changing and eventful party, Sebastian Sosa made his contribution to the development with an unusual blooper that led to the 2-0 Patronage ante Independentby the fifth date of the Professional League. It happened 25 minutes into the match, when the goalkeeper relied on handling him with his feet and Jonas Acevedo did not forgive him.

El Rojo lost 1-0 due to Axel Rodríguez’s goal, but at the same time they pressed in search of a tie after finding themselves with an extra man due to the expulsion of Valdez Chamorro (in which the Video Arbitration Assistance intervened to rectify a decision of the referee Fernando Espinoza). In this context, the visit controlled the ball. Behind a side of the premises, Vigo rejected with a header, the Patron took a long ball and Insaurralde took the ball and gave it to a comfortable Sebastian Sosa without markings. Only the aforementioned Acevedo approached him to press him, but starting from the middle of the field.

However, the 35-year-old Uruguayan delayed and gave the midfielder room to get closer. Already with the opponent on top, he hesitated, lost the ball and the former San Lorenzo and Hurricane defined with the goal unguarded.

Immediately, Sosa, usually one of the team figures, apologized to his teammates with a gesture joining the palms of his gloves. The cameras immediately focused on Eduardo Dominguez, with a stern gesture and a lost look, lamenting the mistake. The charrúa repeated the attitude at the beginning of the second half, when he went to the stand where Independiente fans were located: again he apologized.

The meeting offered emotions everywhere. After 2-0, Independiente deepened their dominance and reached discount through Leandro Fernández. However, the goal was annulled for offside at the start of the action, due to an offside precisely by former Ferro, Vélez and Godoy Cruz. However, in the epilogue of the first half, Lucas Romero made it 2-1 and gave suspense to the match played at the Presbítero Bartolomé Grella stadium.

But in the second half Axel Rodríguez finished off the score after snubbing Insaurralde with his body and beating Sosa with a perfect touch. And the Patron left Independiente beaten, who showed defensive deficiencies and problems in preparation, despite playing almost the entire match with one man too many.

