Sebastián Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1 for the end of the season

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 21, 2022 Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel during the press conference REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

The 35-year-old German driver, Sebastian Vettel, publicly announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season that he is currently playing with the Aston Martin team, which he came to compete in 2021 and with which he unfortunately could not obtain good results.

“I am here my retirement from Formula 1 for the end of the 2022 season,” explained the four-time world champion (between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull), in a video he posted on his official Instagram account. “I should probably start with a long list of people to thank now. But I feel it is important to explain the reasons behind my decision,” he continued.

“I love this sport. It has been central to my life for as long as I can remember. But just as there is life on the road, there is also life off the road. Being a racing driver has never been my only identity. I’m a big believer in identity because of who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do. Who I am? I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband of a wonderful woman,” said the former Ferrari driver.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 – British Grand Prix – Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain – June 30, 2022 Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

Mike Krack, team principal, highlighted the qualities of the German: “Sebastian is an excellent driver, fast, intelligent and strategic, and of course we are going to miss those qualities. However, we have all learned from him, and the knowledge we have gained from working with him will continue to benefit our team long after his departure.”

The 35-year-old German driver is third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 wins, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

”But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you, to everyone, especially the fans, without whose passionate support Formula 1 could not exist. The decision to retire has been difficult to make and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it, said Vettel. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I am going to focus on next; I am very clear that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family”, concluded Vettel.

Vettel won his four F1 titles with the Red Bull team between 2010 and 2013. His last victory in a grand prix was at the wheel of a Ferrari in 2019 and this season, aboard his Aston Martin single-seater, he has not been able to pass of a sixth place.

