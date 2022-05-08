Sebastian Vettel explained the reasons for his exotic viral photo: he walked around with underpants on top of his anti-flame suit

This is how Sebastian Vettel walked through the boxes (Credit: LAT Images)

The formula 1 lives a stage of striking conflict between the pilots and the authorities as a result of the prohibition to use different jewels on board the car and the requirements around clothing interior. So much Lewis Hamilton how Sebastian Vettel surprised everyone in the last hours during the previous Miami GP: the Briton put on a large number of watches, rings and bracelets at the press conference, while the German went viral for the exotic determination of put on underpants over the fire suit to roam around boxes.

“It was just a joke. I don’t care, but it’s fun that we keep talking about it.” declared before the specialized media Motorsport. Formula 1 racing director Niels Wittich warned that the International Sporting Code prohibits wearing jewelry while driving as a safety measure in the event of a fire, the same direction as the warning about underwear that must be approved by the FIA ​​for the same reason.

“I think it is unnecessary to bring this topic up.. Probably at this point it’s more of a personal thing and I feel like it’s aimed especially at Lewis (Hamilton). Obviously there is a safety concern, if you have jewelry and the car catches fire it would be unpleasant. But on the other hand, in a way it is part of personal freedom and if we are old enough to make decisions outside the car, we should be old enough to make decisions inside it”, he added, according to the media I am Engine. And he joked: “We also talked about the underpants, is that the most exciting thing we can talk about?”.

So far, the Mercedes driver has secured a permit for the next two Grands Prix around these new bans. “It’s almost like a step backwards, if you think about the steps we’re taking as a sport and the bigger issues and causes we need to focus on.. I think we’ve made great strides as a sport… this is such a small thing,” Lewis said after showing up at the conference with eight rings, three watches, bracelets and a necklace as a sign of protest.

Wittich alleged that this decision is linked to wearing jewelry under fire-retardant clothing. “may reduce protection as metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin may reduce protection against heat transmission and therefore may increase risk” before a fire.

Until the Monaco GP, which will take place on the weekend of May 29, the man from Mercedes will have time to take off things that cannot be easily removed since he argued that at least two pieces of jewelry could not be removed.

In the midst of this controversy, the drivers are preparing to run the Miami GP. Vettel qualified in 13th place aboard your Aston Martinwhile Hamilton He suffered in the first part of qualifying and was about to end up at the bottom of the grid, but he broke free in the last seconds and was finally able to rank 6th.

