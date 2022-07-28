Sebastian Vettel will say goodbye to Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season and this is how Checo Pérez reacted

Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel. Photo: @SChecoPerez

The news about the sebastian vettel retirement from formula 1 At the end of the 2022 season, it has wreaked havoc among the protagonists of the sport, including the Mexican Sergio Perez. The current pilot Red Bull Racing He dedicated a message to the German in which he showed the good relationship that exists between the two and assured that it is difficult to believe that he will not be on the grid for the following year.

And it is that, Vettel has been inside the big circus from the start of the race Czech. Even from before. The current pilot Aston Martin He began his performance in the highest category of motorsport in 2005 as a test driver for BMW Williams, but his debut in a Grand Prix was in 2007 in the United States with BMW Sauber.

“Incredible to think that after so many years racing together Sebastian Vettel will no longer be on the grid with us. Happy retirement! I am so proud of you and proud of everything you accomplished in the sport. It’s time to enjoy family and life! ”, Pérez wrote in his official accounts. The news came before the start of the Hungarian Grand Prixright in the middle of the 2022 championship and prior to the parón Of summer.

Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Throughout 15 years as a Formula 1 driver, Sebastian has been world champion four times, all consecutively and as a member of the Red Bull team: 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 (only five drivers have been able to reach or exceed that mark). The German has participated in almost 300 races in which he has managed to get on the podium 122 times. Of that number, 53 correspond to victories. In his career, he has scored more than 3 thousand points.

“I love this sport. It has been central to my life for as long as I can remember.. But just as there is life on the road, there is also life off the road. Being a racing driver has never been my only identity. I’m a big believer in identity because of who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do. Who I am? I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband of a wonderful woman”, were part of the speech given by the former Ferrari driver.

In the current championship, Vettel is part of Aston Martin and teams up with Lance Stroll. In the classification, already with 12 Grand Prix disputed, he is in fourteenth position with 15 units. He has only been able to finish in the points four races with a sixth place as his best result of the season (in Azerbaijan).

Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about say thank youto everyone, especially the fans, without whose passionate support Formula 1 could not exist. The decision to retire has been difficult to make And I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. I am very clear that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family,” Vettel said.

Precisely, the last podium that the German conquered was done together with the Mexican. It was in 2021 on the Baku street circuit. Checo Pérez was the winner of that Grand Prix, while Sebastian finished in second place.

KEEP READING:

At the Hungarian GP, ​​Checo Pérez will seek to avoid the same “pothole” that he went through last season

The bicycle seen in Reforma that recreated Checo Pérez’s single-seater

Katia Itzel, Karen Díaz and Enedina Caudillo made history in Mexican arbitration by directing in Liga de Expansión MX