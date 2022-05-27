“Sebastián will take over the technical direction of the first team”: Abreu’s new challenge at 45

El Loco is ready to continue expanding his history in Uruguayan football (Photo: EFE)

the figure of Washington Sebastian Abreu Within Uruguayan football he is one of the most important for what he did in the national team and in his impressive career as a footballer at club level. To continue enlarging his record and legend, signed with a new club from his country as technical director: Paysandú Fútbol Club. The official accounts of the institution, which is undergoing reform to compete in the highest category, announced the incorporation of Loco to the happiness of the fans.

“Sebastián will take over the technical direction of the first team,” the team’s networks wrote, accompanied by two photographs of Abreu, one as a coach and the other as a player for the Uruguayan team. The new football adventure of the former international of the Celeste It occurs after his fleeting passage through the bench of the Always Ready Bolivian, which lasted just over a month and ended “by mutual agreement” between the parties, although the poor results and some friction within the club marked their work.

He previously trained Holy button Salvadoran, alternating that work with that of a player, so that he was proclaimed champion of the local tournament and, in addition, as a scorer. Afterwards he was in Boston River, where he also combined the facet of coach with that of a footballer. Within the playing field he played for 32 teams including the Olympia de Minasfrom his hometown and who plays in a departmental league, in which he definitively hung up his boots in 2021 despite the fact that he had already made an official farewell in the South Americain the maximum local competition, months before.

Paysandú’s welcome for Abreu

Abreu, who will turn 46 in October, made his debut at the Defensor Sporting in 1994 and later went through, among other clubs, the Argentines River Plate y San Lorenzothe Spanish Real society, Sports of La Corunathe Mexicans Monterrey y Blue Cross and the Uruguayan National, the club of his loves. In his record, the Closing Tournaments that he won in Argentina with the Cuervo and the Millionairein addition to the two Uruguayan Championships he won with the Pocket.

As an international, he played a total of 70 games in which he scored 26 official goals between his debut in 1996 in a friendly against China and 2012, when he left the Celeste in another friendly against France. With the national team he played in the World Cups Korea-Japan 2002 and of South Africa 2010the latter with an indelible memory in his career since he took a penalty in the shootout that gave Uruguay a pass to the semifinals, and won the 2011 Copa América.

With information from EFE