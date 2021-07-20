SEC Media Days: Most sensible Storylines To Glance Out For On Day 2

Day 1 of SEC Media Days is now within the books. After listening to from convention commissioner Greg Sankey on Monday, we after all were given to peer Dan Mullen, Ed Orgeron and Shane Beamer take the large degree in Hoover, Alabama.

For essentially the most section, issues went about how we anticipated — smartly, with the exception of that Mullen struggled to offer a reaction when requested which Famous person Wars film is his favourite. That one must’ve been simple.

Sidebar: if you happen to’re going to put on a Darth Vader dress all over a press convention on Halloween, be able to reply to that query in the future. Mullen is generally prepared to proportion his opinion, so it’s a little relating to that he used to be now not in a position to offer us his favourite Famous person Wars flick instantly upon request. Additionally, the right kind resolution is The Empire Moves Again.

In any case, we are actually heading into Day 2 of SEC Media Days on Tuesday. Beneath are techniques you’ll watch, in addition to a number of key storylines that you simply must practice. Complete disclosure: don’t be expecting a lot information at the West till Wednesday. These days is all concerning the East.

The place: Hyatt Regency – The Winfrey Resort (Hoover, Ala.)

When: Tuesday, July 20

Protection Begins: 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT)

TV Channel: SEC Community

Streaming: ESPN app, SEC Community+

Lineup (Day 1): Georgia (Kirby Good); Tennessee (Josh Heupel); Kentucky (Mark Stoops)

Most sensible Storylines for Day 1

1. It’s now or by no means for Good, Georgia

We haven’t noticed Alabama down a lot all over the Nick Saban technology, however there may well be a chance for Georgia in 2021. Although the Tide will nonetheless proceed to be one of the vital best groups within the nation, they don’t glance as unstoppable as they typically do.

The Dawgs, alternatively, are returning a ton offensively, together with famous person quarterback JT Daniels and established play-caller Todd Monken. In spite of the lack of George Pickens at broad receiver, the offense is plagued by playmakers, together with new broad receiver/tight finish Arik Gilbert.

There’s additionally sufficient defensively to offer Georgia one of the crucial whole rosters in school soccer. They got here up simply wanting a championship in 2017, and a go back shuttle to the School Soccer Playoff has been more difficult for them to do than many expected. However this yr, they don’t simply need to get again. They need to win all of it.

On Tuesday, be expecting Kirby to box a couple of questions concerning the extremely prime expectancies this yr.

2. Heupel makes Media Days debut. What are Tennessee’s expectancies?

Josh Heupel is making his first look at SEC Media Days. Shane Beamer, the amateur from Monday’s consultation, blew it out of the park. Will Heupel do the similar? With the whole lot that’s long gone flawed with the Tennessee program during the last yr, a forged debut indubitably wouldn’t harm.

The larger query pertains to the sector, on the other hand. What are the expectancies for this Vols squad?

With NCAA problems, really extensive roster turnover and uncertainty at quarterback, it wouldn’t be a surprise to peer Tennessee end No. 5 within the SEC East this yr. However there could also be sufficient there {that a} bowl recreation isn’t outdoor the world of risk, and a bowl look would indubitably be a win for Heupel in 12 months 1.

Sure, there’s uncertainty at quarterback, however the choices aren’t essentially unhealthy. They’re simply unknown.

Let’s wait and spot how Heupel handles himself on Tuesday. He’s now not going to earn folks’s believe with one press convention, however a forged press convention may move far in convincing the hundreds that he’s the suitable guy for the task in Knoxville.

3. Can Kentucky end 2nd within the SEC East?

Mark Stoops has carried out an incredible task in Lexington. Certain, the 5-6 report in 2020 used to be a unhappiness, however with an All-SEC agenda, it wasn’t a whole surprise. No less than the Wildcats were given a win over NC State within the Gator Bowl to near out the yr.

Although he went 18-8 the former two seasons, Stoops nonetheless has a difficult time getting the glory he merits. However that received’t be a subject matter for me, as I strongly imagine Kentucky has a possibility to complete 2nd within the East.

Florida may severely regress after a deficient defensive efficiency in 2020 and a few vital losses on offense, and Missouri doesn’t glance somewhat able to be a contender within the East. Expectancies for Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt stay low as smartly.

In different phrases, now could be the time for Stoops. Right here’s why:

OL as soon as once more appears forged

Just right 1-2 at RB with Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke

QB play must be a lot progressed

Former Rams trainer Liam Coen joins team of workers as OC

Protection has some key returning items

Certain, no person expects someone to rival Georgia in that department, however completing 2nd with 9 or 10 wins isn’t unimaginable for this Kentucky roster. The one straight forward loss at the agenda is that street shuttle to Athens. House video games towards Missouri, Florida and LSU are all manageable.

They’ll most probably drop one, possibly two of the ones, however that’s nonetheless a heck of a season.