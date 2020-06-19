Second Art Auction for Racial Equality Scheduled – Variety

Northern California-based indie toon homes Baobab Studios, Kuku Studios and Tonko Home have joined forces to kind the Bay Space Animation Alliance to construct a neighborhood of business professionals within the space and foster creativity.

One of many group’s first occasions was to carry an public sale of unique work by artists from every of the studios to profit the Equal Justice Initiative — based by lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson — whose aim it’s to finish mass incarceration and extreme punishment within the U.S.

The primary Art Auction for Racial Justice raised practically $13,000 and drew the eye different Bay Space-based artists who requested if they might take part. A second public sale is happening this weekend, June 19-22 at baanimationalliance.org/occasions.

“We’ve been so impressed by the Bay Space animation neighborhood’s response to our first BAAA artwork public sale,” says Baobab Studios’ Eric Darnell, who directed all of DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar” motion pictures in addition to Baobab’s Emmy-winning VR shorts. “We by no means imagined that so many artists would ask to take part and create private unique artworks impressed by this motion. That is our small approach of combating hate with what we do finest — by creating artwork.”

The second public sale options works by Darnell; Mark Andrews, who received an Oscar for Pixar’s “Courageous”; “The Good Dinosaur” director Peter John; “Discovering Dory” co-director Angus Maclane; Trevor Jimenez, director of the Oscar-nominated quick “Weekends”; Dave Mullins, who directed the Oscar-nominated quick “LOU”; Alexandra Bolger, illustrator of Chelsea Clinton’s kids’s e book “She Continued”; and plenty of others.

As soon as once more, all proceeds will go to the Equal Justice Initiative.

“There are practically 3,000 kids in the US who’ve been tried as adults and are presently serving life sentences in grownup prisons with out parole,” says Mullins. “Seventy p.c of those kids are folks of coloration and are sometimes underrepresented legally. 3,000 kids. That quantity is staggering. The Racial Justice Art Auction is donating their proceeds to the Equal Justice Initiative, which helps these children and works to reform the legal guidelines surrounding this concern. Although that is solely a part of the work the EJI does, I really feel it’s essential to spotlight it. Please be a part of the public sale, overbid on our artwork and assist this crucial trigger.”

Andrews echoes Mullins’ name to motion: “The bully wins if we’re silent. Hate wins if we’re silent. Inequality wins if we’re silent. Sufficient! We should discover our voice and converse up after we see injustice,” says Andrews. “This public sale is a technique to have a voice. The Racial Justice Art Auction is the right megaphone to talk up in opposition to systematic racial injustice in our nation.”

The Bay Space Animation Alliance plans different occasions, equivalent to a talks with key business professionals just like the one it has already hosted with pc scientist Alvy Ray Smith, one of many co-founders of Pixar. “We had nothing like BAAA when Ed [Catmull] and I have been beginning Pixar — there have been no different CEOs to even take into consideration chatting with. I’m envious that you simply all get to start out with a neighborhood,” mentioned Smith, Baobab’s advisor, throughout the latest discuss with the three studios. “I hope that that is the start of a really lengthy historical past for BAAA.”

The alliance was born out of the longtime friendship of the three studios’ leaders: Alex Woo, founder and CEO of Kuku Studios, which is behind Netflix’s “Go! Go! Cory Carson”; Robert Kondo, co-founder and CEO of Tonko Home, which is creating a feature-length model of it’s Oscar-nominated quick “The Dam Keeper”; and Maureen Fan, co-founder and CEO of Baobab Studios. The three would meet recurrently for years to help one another and the alliance grew out of these conferences.

“We’re excited to increase our occasions to your entire San Francisco Bay Space,” says Fan. “The Bay Space Animation Alliance is about our shared values of inspiring the very best work attainable, celebrating artists, and creating neighborhood — with the aim to mix efforts to assist elevate the bar for animation worldwide.”

“Virtually, we need to assist one another to enhance our collective data and contribute to our neighborhood by sharing our work and expertise, says Kondo. “Emotionally, we hope to help and encourage one another alongside the tumultuous path of being unbiased and pursuing huge desires.”

The group is taking some inspiration from an earlier alliance of a trio of Bay Space filmmakers: Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Saul Zaentz, who supported one another’s work and grew creatively due to it.

“As their filmmaking grandchildren, we unbiased studios have been the direct beneficiaries of the numerous contributions they’ve made to the business and the craft of movie and animation,” says Woo. “We hope to proceed their custom of friendship, shared ardour and camaraderie for the following era of filmmakers.”