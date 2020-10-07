Second City for Sale — Home to John Belushi, Martin Quick, Tina Fey

The Second City, the comedy establishment that launched the careers of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Invoice Murray and Tina Fey, is being put up for sale. It marks solely the second time within the model’s 60-year historical past that it has been on the block. Funding financial institution Houlihan Lokey will advise on the sale.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 has upended the dwell occasions enterprise that helped outline and popularize The Second City. Regardless of the pandemic, a number of the firm’s theaters are open. The Second City’s dwell reveals are nonetheless going down in Toronto, the place an infection charges are decrease, and the corporate says it’s intently monitoring the “evolving conditions” in Chicago and Los Angeles, the place it additionally has venues. The Second City’s model of improvisational stage comedy made it a feeder for Hollywood and, most prominently “Saturday Evening Dwell,” which populated its casts closely with veterans of the stage reveals. The listing of alums reads like a who’s who of influential comedians from the twentieth and twenty first centuries. It consists of Aidy Bryant, John Sweet, Steve Carell, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Catherine O’Hara, Amy Poehler, Joan Rivers, Sam Richardson, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris, Martin Quick, Jason Sudeikis, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer and Fred Willard.

However the model has expanded past the theatrical stage in Chicago, the place it first launched as a scrappy upstart. Lately, the corporate has moved into shopper and company training, and has invested closely with on-line programs.

“Whereas all our lives have been affected by the pandemic, The Second City has discovered inexperienced shoots which have additional highlighted our progress potential,” The Second City president Steve Johnston mentioned in a press release. “The corporate’s progress plan leverages Second City’s distinctive place within the comedy ecosystem because the chief in each training, and dwell sketch and improv efficiency to seize market share within the brief to medium time period, in addition to speed up a transition towards digital supply of programming, which is already off to an ideal begin.”

The Second City has confronted controversy in latest months. Over the summer time, Second City was one in every of a number of comedy establishments that was criticized for its failure to fight systemic racism within the leisure trade. Final June, within the wake of social media accusations that the corporate had not completed sufficient to promote performers of coloration, Second City’s co-owner Andrew Alexander introduced he was stepping down as CEO and vowed that he would get replaced by an individual of coloration. Since then, the corporate has publicly dedicated to turning into an trade chief in selling variety, fairness, and inclusion insurance policies and practices throughout its group.

“I’ve had a rare 47-year-run guiding this excellent residing, respiration, dynamic comedy establishment. Watching the expertise improvement course of has given me extra pleasure than one individual needs to be allowed,” Alexander mentioned. “However it’s time for a brand new era with contemporary concepts to take the corporate to the following stage.”