Second City Sells to Private Equity Company ZMC

The Second City, a legendary theater that has nurtured generations of high comics, has offered to ZMC, a personal fairness agency run by Strauss Zelnick. Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Selection first broke the information in October that the Second City was on the block.

Zelnick is the chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the online game big behind “Grand Theft Auto” and “Crimson Useless Redemption,” and is the previous chairman of CBS Company. In Second City, ZMC will get an establishment, one which offered an early raise to the careers of John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Invoice Murray, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Stephen Colbert, amongst many others. Second City additionally teaches courses on improvisational comedy and has efficiently constructed up a enterprise of working with company purchasers that has helped it climate the downturn in reside occasions through the pandemic. Nevertheless it’s additionally an organization that has confronted criticism for its lack of variety and allegations of institutional racism.

When information first broke that ZMC was finalizing a deal, reviews hit that academics at Second City had been shifting to unionize.

“We’re very excited to accomplice with administration and the unimaginable expertise at The Second City to develop the model and construct a various group that elevates all voices,” mentioned Jordan Turkewitz, co-chief funding officer and managing accomplice at ZMC, in a press release. “Over its 60-year historical past, The Second City has been house to among the most beloved names in comedy, and we plan on constructing the subsequent era of comedy expertise by investing in folks and creativity.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as monetary advisor and Mayer Brown LLP acted as authorized advisor to The Second City. Sidley Austin LLP acted as authorized advisor to ZMC.