Second Extinction is today’s Epic Games Store free game, and it confronts us with mutant dinosaurs

This is a cooperative shooter attempt that will be available for download at zero cost until tomorrow.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 21 December 2021, 17:07 27 comments

After yesterday’s Loop Hero time loop, Epic Games Store Today he offers us a very different experience for his new free game today: face hordes of mutant dinosaurs thanks to the multiplayer shooter Second Extinction.

It is currently in early accessWith a regular sale price of 24.99 euros, Second Extinction is presented in stores as an intense adventure of cooperative action for three players where the mission is received to end these challenging adversaries that have taken over the planet. “Teamwork is vital when adopting the role of one of the survivors, with a combination of weapons, abilities and skills to face the great amount of enemies “, sums up Systemic Reaction.

The game is currently in Early Access, and at least on Steam it has garnered over 3,700 mostly positive approval reviews. Console users can also enjoy Second Extinction on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, being available within the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Tomorrow another free game

Tomorrow, within the promotion of 15 free games of the Epic Games Store Christmas Deals, another video game will be available to download for PC. The clues are few, but the wrapping paper allows one to speculate on Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. We recall that the PC trade has also launched some juicy 10 euro discount coupons for their sales, which are also unlimited.

