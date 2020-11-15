Second GOL Summit Examines Opportunities for LGBTQ Cinema in Asia

Taiwan’s legalization of homosexual marriage final 12 months helpfully got here in time for the real-world launch of the GOL Summit, Asia’s largest LGBTQ+ filmmaking convention. That in flip helped preserve the momentum for a second version that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, shall be a totally digital affair.

The occasion, which runs Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 16-17, 2020) is backed by the GagaOOLala streaming platform, launched by Taiwan studio Portico Media, in collaboration with the Taiwan Content material Inventive Company (TAICCA). The GOL Summit can be one of many first occasions this 12 months in a collection that makes up the 2020 Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest Worldwide Market (TCCF).

The main focus of the primary day is the GagaOOLala Pitching Classes, geared toward bringing collectively financiers, distributors and gross sales brokers round some 15 new items of LGBTQ content material – options, collection and shorts.

Whereas pitching movies are to be made obtainable on the occasion’s web site, an advisory workforce will even be holding non-public conferences with the pitching groups in order to discern a prime prize that brings funding price as much as $100,000. Two silver awards are price $50,000 every for movie or collection initiatives, and there’s a additional $10,000 obtainable for one of the best quick movie pitch.

The jury contains Pierre Cheung (SVP & GM Asia at ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide), Quark Henares (head of Globe Studios), Jennifer Jao (director of the Taipei Movie Fee), Michael Leow (leisure lawyer and companion at Haldanes Solicitors & Notaries), Jay Lin (CEO of GagaOOLala), Janine Stein (editorial director at ContentAsia), Indra Suharjono (senior media advisor at JKN International Media) and movie producer Lorna Tee.

There are extra grants obtainable from TAICCA for worldwide co-productions between Taiwan and abroad nations.

The GPS acquired greater than 150 submissions from 25 completely different nations. People who made the shortlist embody initiatives from administrators Flavio Florencio (“Made in Bangkok”), Sein Lyan Tun (“Unsilent Potato”), The Philippines’ Adolfo Alix Jr. (“Adela,” “Demise March”), Alex Chu (“For Izzy”) and Doris Yeung (“Taxi Tales”).

The second day is turned over to convention format and 5 on-line seminars with audio system together with iconic U.S.-based distributor and producer Christine Vachon (“Carol,” “Savage Grace,” “The Infamous Betty Web page”), Frameline government director James Woolley, Berlinale Panorama program supervisor Bartholomew Samut, ViacomCBS’s Cheung, and Lisa Dino, chairperson of the Movie Growth Council of the Philippines.

The convention spans subjects together with: East meets West, the rising traits of queer cinema all over the world; advertising and distribution of Asian LGBTQ content material; what varieties of queer content material Asian platforms are wanting for; how you can adapt in style LGBTQ IP for the display; and financing and co-production points.

Whereas some alternatives for homosexual content material have narrowed over latest years, notably because the video markets have shrunk, and unbiased cinemas have struggled, different avenues are being opened up. And coronavirus has shaken many assumptions.

Taiwan, the place cinemas have remained open all through, has seen the discharge of 5 queer-themed characteristic movies in theatres in the second half of the 12 months. These embody “Your Identify Engraved Herein” (aka “The Identify Engraved in Your Coronary heart”) directed by Liu Kuang-Hui, which has develop into the best grossing movie of the 12 months on the island. And in the Philippines, Lisa Dino says: “LGBT movies are mainstream now.”