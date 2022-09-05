“Second of His Name” and the 5 keys to the new episode of “House of the Dragon”

Advance of the third episode of “House of the Dragon”. (HBO)

The “Dance of the dragons” is already present in House of the Dragon. Players are finally presented with the arrival of Aegon Targaryen on the series character map after the Rey Viserys (Paddy Considine) married and had her first son with Alicent Hightower, now a Targaryen. This happened in the framework of the hunt for the white servant, a good omen for the King in case of being captured. All this and more, leads to what is already known in the Westeros history books of Game of Thrones.

Here are some keys to the new chapter in the series called “Second of His Name”:

The arranged marriage with the Lannisters

Los Lannister were presented in House Of The Dragon. Jason and his twin brother Tyland Lannister (both played by Jefferson Hall) came in with different interests. Tyland, asking the king to send to help Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Daemon (Matt Smith) who are losing the battle against Craghas Drahar and the Triarchy. While Jason Lannister reveals his intentions to both Rhaenrya and his father, but to no avail. Otto Hightower, meanwhile, tries to make Viserys force his daughter, something that generated a new big and strong argument between the official heir to the throne and the current King.

However, this distance then presents a new approach, but the figure in the relationship was generated for the luck of those who work to dethrone the Targaryens from the throne. Finally, Viserys tells her that he not only supports her as her heir despite Aegon’s arrival, but that he wants her to choose her own husband, something she doesn’t take with full confidence.

the multiple hunt

Paddy Considine couldn’t have been a better choice to play King Viserys. The current owner of the iron throne is a man who intends to fix everything from good will and trying to avoid conflicts. Considine turns Viserys’s weakness into a frustrating but highly entertaining and even humorous flaw. Seeing him make mistakes over and over again, but with the intention of doing the right thing, he speaks of a man who does not have the leadership that he should and that sets the rest of the story in motion.

This new chapter is celebrated between the celebration of the hunt. A white stag was seen in the King’s Forest and if he managed to capture it it would be considered a good omen for the kingship and inevitably connected to the arrival of Aegon Targaryen. However, and as expected, the argument with Rhaenrya, the war with the Triachia and the irritation of the King complicate the situation. This hunt becomes a new scenario where the prey becomes Viserys, increasingly cornered and locked up among the wishes of his closest collaborators.

The War of the Dragon Riders

At the Stepping Stones, Daemon Targaryen and Lord Corlys confront the Triachia with no success. With this confrontation, HBO bets on a great deployment of resources to show the first battle of House of the dragon just in the third chapter, a whole declaration of what the show will be for what is to come.

This situation is the opening and closing of the chapter and puts Daemon back at the center of the story as a man with the ability to rule Westeros, but also with an unbridled temper at times and even more so when Viserys finally offers help. Pretending to surrender to lure Craghas Drahar and his armies into the open, HOTD get the best sequence of the chapter (in the least efficient of the first season so far). This leaves Daemon in an unbeatable position, but not before giving Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) a better place as a dragon rider and as another fundamental piece for the Velaryon to approach the Iron Throne.

The arrival of the Conqueror

The episode’s title, “Second of His Name,” refers to none other than the name Viserys gives his first son: Aegon. As most fans know, Aegon, the Conqueror, was a man who united Westeros under one government and established the family dynasty. Therefore, the name Aegon suggests much more than just the first son of the ruling King, since it is quite a declaration of intent. It is impossible for a newborn with that name not to be considered the new heir to the throne. Viserys cannot answer if he will ever be the heir, but he himself confessed to her daughter that she will never kick her out of that place. However, nothing said in Westeros can last more than two episodes.

The inevitable war to come

Another Aegon Targaryen appeared on the family tree. One that without a doubt, and more with the grandfather he has, is a possible candidate for the throne. Even at just 2 years old, the history of his name is too strong and men with great titles close to the kingdom already claim him as the successor. This, in full conflict between Viserys and her current heiress of her in a state of anger and fury because he feels that they want to separate her from her by presenting her to every candidate that appears, already sets the stage for an outburst. Rhaenyra may have her own mythical visitation from the legendary white stag, her dominance over a dragon, and her hunting prowess as well as a necessary character, but possibly not enough for wishes near the Iron Throne. If Rhaenyra wants to compete with that, he only has one option: enter the game of thrones. Allies are not lacking and they are becoming more and more powerful.

House of the Dragon episode premieres every Sunday night on HBO y HBO Max.

