General News

Second person to be cleared of HIV still free of virus

March 10, 2020
1 Min Read




46 minutes in the past
Information Articles

300 and sixty 5 days later, Adam Castillejo is in remission 30 months after stopping antiretroviral medication

The affected person who was the second specific person ever to be cleared of HIV stays free of the virus a yr after preliminary evaluations of a “remedy”, researchers have printed.

Adam Castillejo, the so-called “London affected person”, used to be declared free of HIV final yr, 18 months after stopping antiretroviral treatment following a stem cellular – or bone marrow – transplant to regard a form of blood most cancers.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment