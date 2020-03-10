Second person to be cleared of HIV still free of virus

300 and sixty 5 days later, Adam Castillejo is in remission 30 months after stopping antiretroviral medication

The affected person who was the second specific person ever to be cleared of HIV stays free of the virus a yr after preliminary evaluations of a “remedy”, researchers have printed.

Adam Castillejo, the so-called “London affected person”, used to be declared free of HIV final yr, 18 months after stopping antiretroviral treatment following a stem cellular – or bone marrow – transplant to regard a form of blood most cancers.

Proceed finding out…

