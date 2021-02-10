“Second-rate soccer”: Argentine analyst railed against Liga MX, prior to the final of the Club World Cup

Without a doubt the triumph of UANL Tigers on the Palmeiras of Brazil, champions of the Copa Libertadores, on February 7 in the semifinals of the Qatar Club World Cup, rumbled in the international press.

Many analysts have even entered the debate on whether the Monterrey club can snatch the cup from the Bayern Munich from Germany next Thursday in the final of the tournament, or if it is at the level of the best teams on the continent, especially the leagues of Brazil and Argentina.

In this context, some analysts have demerited not only the club, but the league it represents. For example, what happened this Tuesday with Rodolfo Cingolani, of the chain TyC Sports, who did not save anything and ranted against Liga MX, when calling her “Second-rate soccer.”

“Argentine soccer is not from the same league as Mexican soccer. Respectfully. How are you going to compare second-rate soccer like the Mexican? Let’s not say anything either “ Cingolani commented on a live program, sparking controversy on social media.

The forceful statement was given when they were in a link with a Mexican journalist, talking about the return of Jonatan Maidana to River Plate and his gray passed by Toluca. There came the eternal question of “Which football is better: the Aztec or the Pampero?” and the controversy flared.

In this regard, “El Gringo” gave examples of footballers from their country, who did not succeed in the local tournament but are or were figures in Mexico.

Here in Argentina there are players who are substitutes for the substitutes and they go to Mexico and succeed. Sambueza, who could not play here, is 37 years old and is a figure there

In response, the Mexican journalist and his colleagues at the T&C went against him, highlighting that spoke without knowing Liga MX well and they also gave examples of footballers who failed in Mexico and who are recognized in Argentina.

There Cardona is with Boca and here it did not work even with one of the worst teams that is Xolos (Tijuana). Marco Ruben, here he scored only one goal and there he was even a scoring champion

Former figures of international stature recognized the level of Tigres

Those who did have words of ovation for coach R’s squadicardo “Tuca” Ferretti and the forward Andre Pierre Gignac it was the former players Javier Mascherano, Kaká and Julio Cesar.

At a press conference held since Education City Stadium de Al Rayyan, where the final of the Club World Cup will be held, the former Barcelona pointed out that Tigres “Will go out to play in his own way” and he will try to “impose his idea”, as he has done in the other tournaments.

“Tigres has been historic, what he has done is very valuable” , asserted Mascherano, who stressed that, however, his victory did not surprise him and pointed out that he will now face the title of a “very complete” team, who proved “to be the best in Europe”, so he believes it will be “a great game.”

For its part, Kaka indicated that it seemed a “Very well trained team” and although “as a Brazilian” he would have liked to see Palmeiras play the Final, Tigres qualified “with great merit.”

The former star of Real Madrid or Milan also praised the French Gignac, scorer of the Aztec team and player in his opinion “fundamental”.

Technically I love it, he sets the pace of the game, he leads the team, he is decisive. Knows when to speed up or when to slow down

While the former Brazilian goalkeeper Julius Caesar, who also would have preferred that Palmeiras had won, nevertheless wished Tigres “luck” in the Final. “I liked his attitude and his preparation. They did not give Palmeiras options”He added

