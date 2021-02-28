Second round in the LeBron James-Zlatan Ibrahimovic fight: the harsh response of the NBA star to criticism for talking about politics

LeBron James’ response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, besides being one of the best footballers on the planet, He is also known for his strong statements. Milan’s star and one of Italy’s Serie A top scorers was critical of the actions of LeBron James, who in addition to being an NBA legend is one of the sports leaders of the movement Black Lives Matter.

“What he does is phenomenal, however, I don’t like it when people of any kind of status talk about politics. You do what you are good at. I play soccer because I am the best playing soccer. I don’t do politics. If I were a politician, I would go into politics. This is the first mistake celebrities make when they feel like they have arrived. For me, it is better to stay away from these issues and do what you do well, otherwise you risk not making a good impression, “said the Swede.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to remain in third place in the Western Conference, King James spoke to the press and responded harshly to the Swede. “I have more than 300 children in my school (I Promise School) who need a voice and I am their voice… I will never shut up when something is wrong. I speak for my people I’m talking about equality, social injustice, racism, systematic vote suppression. I’m the wrong guy to go to: I always do my homework, ”said the American star.

LeBron James answered Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

During his story, LeBron also recalled some old statements by the Swede: “There is no way that I limit myself to just dedicating myself to sports because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is. It’s funny that he says that: I think in 2018 it was he who said, when he was in Sweden, that he felt racism because his last name was not a normal last name (in Sweden). Correct? He said that, right? I think he said it. “

The former Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers made reference to what Ibrahimovic declared in January 2018 on Canal + in France. “When I arrived at Malmoe, I was not accepted like the others. Why? Because I was Ibrahimovic. It wasn’t Andersson, it wasn’t Svensson, all those typically Swedish surnames. I was a foreigner. (…). I had an incident in training, they made me a tackle and I headbutted a teammate, because he was angry. His father was a police officer. He signed a letter to the club asking that he be sent off and gave that paper to all the players on the team and said: ‘sign this if you agree that Zlatan should be sent off. I was in juniors. Can you imagine how I felt when that happened? I felt like I didn’t fit in, like the black sheep. They didn’t accept my attitude, they didn’t accept me as a person, they didn’t make me feel welcome. He was different, he had a different face, he wasn’t blond, he didn’t have white skin like the Swedes. I suffered in the sense that it was not as easy for me as it was for others. I felt that I had to do ten times more to be seen as the others, ”he revealed at the time.

It is worth noting that this is not the only public confrontation that the footballer had in the last time, since he also had a strong clash (first on the field and then off it) with Romelu Lukaku, a figure from Inter, the classic rival of the Milan.

