Second Season of Korea-U.S. ‘Dramaworld’ Debuts Across Asia

A second season of bilingual sequence “Dramaworld” takes to the airwaves throughout Asia from this week. The present is a fantasy about an American Ok-drama fan-girl who’s supernaturally transported into the Korean drama scene and there should save her favourite main man.

In Korea itself “Dramaworld” will play from Friday on A+E Networks’ Lifetime Korea channel and on the CJ ENM-backed streamer TVing. In Hong Kong, Taiwan and Southeast Asia it is going to play out on the worldwide service of Chinese language streamer iQIYI, whereas in Japan its dwelling would be the nation’s quantity three streamer U-Subsequent.

In its first iteration, as an internet drama with mini episodes, the present performed from 2016 on Netflix and the Rakuten-owned streamer Viki.

Now introduced as a long-form drama, the sequence was written by Josh Billig and Chris Martin, with Martin directing all episodes. Manufacturing was by Korean-American firm Third Tradition Content material and Raemongraein a.okay.a. RMRI.

Each seasons of the present have beforehand been represented by Endeavor Content material. A+E Networks Worldwide now holds all distribution and remake rights inside Asia.

The second season has a beefed up worldwide solid together with Ha Ji-won (“Empress Ki,” “Secret Backyard,” “Duelist”) and Ok-pop star-turned actor Henry Lau (“A Canine’s Journey”), Liv Hewson (“Bombshell,” “Santa Clarita Weight-reduction plan”), Sean Dulake (“Dramaworld,” “Operation Chromite”), Justin Chon (“Gook,” “Seoul Looking out”), Brett Grey (“On My Block”), Bae Nuri (“Cheat on Me, If You Can”), Jung Man-sik (“Vagabond,” “Asura”), Choi Myeong-been (“My First Consumer”), and Daniel Dae Kim (“Misplaced,” “The Good Physician”).

The present filmed in South Korea on the peak of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic between March and Could 2020. Dulake (co-owner of Third Tradition) and Martin say that they acted like independents and decided their very own anti-virus manufacturing protocols. And, as a result of streets have been largely empty on the time, they have been capable of shoot over 100 areas in and round Seoul.

Coming after its 2020 sequence “Backstreet Rookie,” A+E pitches “Dramaworld” as its second Korean scripted manufacturing since increasing within the territory in 2017. It will likely be launching it on the upcoming MipTV. “A+E Networks has been aggressively producing unique content material for each tv and digital in shut collaboration with world-class manufacturing and platform companions since launching in South Korea,” stated Soh Youngsun, GM of A+E Networks Korea.