Second Season of ‘My Brilliant Pal’ Sells to Three China Platforms – Variety

Three of China’s main platforms have acquired the second season of HBO and Rai drama “My Brilliant Pal.”

iQIYI, Alibaba’s Youku and Tencent Video have all purchased the second season of the present, entitled “My Brilliant Pal: The Story of a New Identify,” from distributor Fremantle, in addition to re-licensing the primary.

This marks the primary time a non-English language European drama has bought to all three platforms concurrently. The primary season bought to iQIYI in China initially.

Based mostly on the second guide of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling sequence, “My Brilliant Pal: The Story of a New Identify” not too long ago launched on Italy’s Rai 1 — turning into the nation’s highest rated drama in nearly a yr — in addition to launching on HBO within the U.S.

“The truth that the sequence has bought to the largest platforms within the area on the identical time non-exclusively is testomony to its reputation and to the rising urge for food for globally famend drama,” stated Haryaty Rahman, SVP of distribution for Asia and worldwide at Fremantle.

“My Brilliant Pal: The Story of a New Identify” is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Fremantle’s The House and Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Leisure, in co-production with Mowe and Umedia.

The sequence is directed by Saverio Costanzo, who directs six episodes, whereas Alice Rohrwacher directs two.

The story and screenplays are by Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the chief producers. Fremantle is the worldwide distributor in affiliation with Rai Com.