Second time change in lockdown dates in West Bengal, know what is the new plan of the state government

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday rescheduled the dates of complete lockdown in the state. According to the government order, according to the new changes, the lockdown will be applicable on 20 and 21 August and 27 and 28 August. Earlier, its dates were declared August 16 and 17 and August 23 and 24.

However, other dates of lockdown such as five, eight and 31 August have not been changed. Earlier, dates regarding the complete lockdown were announced on 28 July. There was a demand from various communities to change the dates in view of the festivals.

This time too, changes have been made due to the demand for relaxation in lockdown on certain dates. In the order issued by the Chief Secretary of the state, Rajiv Sinha said that we have taken this decision to partially modify the order keeping in mind the requests received and considering the public sentiments.

