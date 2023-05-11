Secret Invasion Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Manufactured for Disney+ The planned American television miniseries Secret Invasion was conceived by Kyle Bradstreet. The same-named Marvel Comics narrative serves as the inspiration for the programme.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, with Kyle Bradstreet serve as the show’s executive producers.

The show’s production firm is called Marvel Studios. The programme will be a brand-new page in the MCU’s page database.

Many well-known and talented actors from the entertainment world, including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and others, are featured in Secret Invasion.

In September 2020, it was disclosed that the show was in the planning stages. It was long-planned by Marvel Entertainment around 2005, and at the time, they decided to turn it into a movie with Marvel Studios funding the endeavour.

The programme was proposed to Paramount Studios for distribution, and Andrew W. Marlowe was selected to write the script.

After ten years of starring as Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson was ready for his own series. He ultimately received a role on Kyle Bradstreet’s next programme.

The events of the programme were to be based upon the 2008 comic book, and Kevin Feige officially announced the title in December 2020.

Feige described it as a crossover related from the upcoming MCU movies, and they decided to create a series because there were more opportunities to succeed than they had since the franchise’s inception.

In April 2021, Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Brad Winderbaum were named executive producers, while Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim was chosen as directors. There will be six episodes of the programme, each lasting between 40 and 50 minutes.

The infamous quote from Nick Fury is, “Last time I trusted an individual, I lost an eye.” It’s a phrase from Captain America: The Winter Soldier that demonstrates how the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and spymaster prefers to keep even his closest comrades at a distance.

That Fury has some fairly serious trust problems was probably the point, but same survival instincts might come in very handy in the next Secret Invasion series.

Secret Invasion Release Date

The show’s creators have stated that the 2023 debut date has been set, but they have not yet disclosed the distribution date. There will be six episodes of the programme, each lasting between 40 and 50 minutes.

Secret Invasion Cast

Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and a host of other actors are anticipated to join the cast of Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion Trailer

Secret Invasion Plot

Secret Invasion’s plot has similarities to popular works like The Thing or Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Secret Invasion depicted Marvel superheroes battling a secret invasion, who the Skrulls, which are the antagonists of the Marvel series, can shapeshift and seek to take over Earth. A few heroes had been Skrulls over a very long period, according to the event series.

The comic book was authored by Brian Michael Bendis plus proved popular with an eight-issue run and several novels. Many characters from the MCU who have yet to appear in the comics are present there.

Secret Invasion’s narrative is still being kept completely under wraps, as is customary for any Marvel Studios movie, but we do know that it will centre on “a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who were infiltrating Earth for years.”

If the comic books give any indication, it’s possible that this rebel group, having lost their homeworld, will not want to cooperate with humans as Talos and his friends have. Instead, they may decide to seize control of Earth for themselves.

Think of Invasion from the Body Snatchers and you’ll get the idea; in the initial Secret Invasion plot, numerous important Marvel superheroes were replaced by Skrull imposters. This programme may pave the way for it to occur in the MCU.

To properly speculate on Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion adaptation, one must first go back at Brian Michael Bendis’ 2008 eight-issue limited comic book crossover series of the same name.

The plot included the malevolent Skrulls, extraterrestrial shapeshifters that we first encountered in the MCU via Captain Marvel (2019), invading Earth in a disruptive manner.

They were portrayed as the film’s indisputable antagonists, but major plot surprise to come: it turned out that those Skrulls were really refugees fleeing the warlike Kree Empire.

Considering that we’re dealing with a whole extraterrestrial race, it stands to reason that we’ll likely soon encounter their radical, evil side.

Since Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is seen happily working with Nick Fury throughout the advertising materials, a betrayal seems almost impossible.

Additionally, when the regular director was in charge of a significant project in space during the events from Spider-Man: Far From Home, he and other allied Skrulls took over Fury’s whole SHIELD organisation.