‘Secret Invasion’ Series at Disney Plus Adds ‘One Night in Miami’ Star

“One Night in Miami” star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been solid alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the Disney Plus Marvel sequence “Secret Invasion,” Selection has discovered.

Precise character particulars for Ben-Adir’s character are being stored underneath wraps, however in keeping with sources he shall be taking part in a foremost villain. Jackson will reprise the function of Nick Fury in the sequence, whereas Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in “Captain Marvel.” “Secret Invasion” facilities on Fury and Talos — who first met throughout the occasions of “Captain Marvel” — and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who’ve been infiltrating Earth for years.

Reps for Ben-Adir and Disney didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Ben-Adir performed Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami,” the critically-acclaimed Regina King characteristic that picked up three Oscar nominations on Monday. He additionally lately starred as President Barack Obama in the Showtime restricted sequence “The Comey Rule.” Past that, Ben-Adir is thought for his function in the Netflix sequence “The OA,” Hulu’s “Excessive Constancy,” the ITV crime drama “Vera,” and the BBC One sequence “Peaky Blinders.”

He’s repped by CAA and Vary Media Companions.

Selection solely reported “Secret Invasion” was in growth again in September, with Disney confirming the information throughout their investor day presentation in December. Kyle Bradstreet is hooked up to jot down and government produce. Like all the opposite Marvel reveals at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

“Secret Invasion” was one among a number of new Marvel tasks introduced for Disney Plus on investor day. Others included “Armor Wars” starring Don Cheadle, “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne, and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” vacation particular. Disney Plus has already began rolling out its slate of Marvel restricted sequence, with “WandaVision” launching earlier this yr and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuting March 19. Fellow MCU present “Loki” is about to debut in June, with “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight” on the way in which.