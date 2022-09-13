Secret Invasion, the Marvel series starring Samuel L. Jackson, shows a new trailer at Disney’s D23

Secret Invasion, the MCU adaptation of the iconic comic series, has shown today a new trailer.

Revealed during D23 2022, the opening shot shows Nick Fury and Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes having a conversation in a bar. After Rhodes threatens Fury with jail time, Fury warns him that the invasion is here, and there’s no telling who the invaders are. The trailer also features stars like Ben Mendhelson, Martin Freeeman, and Olivia Colman. You can take a look at the trailer below:

After being announced in 2020 (along with confirmation that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will return as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively), we’ve heard that Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir could join the project.

The footage shown exclusively at this year’s Comic-Con began with Nick Fury landing and exiting a spaceship. Maria Hill reads Fury the Law of Mutiny for leaving Earth, but Fury fights back. Don Cheadle’s Rhodey is also shown reunited with Fury. At the panel, Smulders said the series is going to be exciting because “you won’t know who’s Skrull and who’s human.”

The original Secret Invasion comic was published in 2008 and was about a vast conspiracy involving Skrull double agents who used their shape-shifting powers to impersonate various heroes and villains and pave the way for the Skrull Empire to become the Skrull Empire. with the planet. The MCU version is expected to take quite a different path, including in the size of its cast.