SECRET NUMBER Reveals Official Fan Club Name

Rookie woman group SECRET NUMBER now has an official fan membership title!

On January 8, the group introduced that their followers shall be often known as “LOCKEY.”

Following an preliminary announcement of the title that day, their company posted to share that the that means had been altered to: “LOCK+KEY; individuals who change into KEYs that open the locked attraction of SECRET NUMBER.” The company shared that the title is pronounced “ROCKY.”

Additionally, to make the that means of “LOCK+KEY,” which is made by fan, we determined to pronounce as “ROCKY(LOCK+KEY)”. I ask in your understanding. Thanks. — SECRET NUMBER (시크릿넘버) (@5ecretNumber) January 8, 2021

SECRET NUMBER is a five-member woman group from Vine Leisure who debuted final Could with “Who Dis?” and went on to make a comeback in November with “Obtained That Growth.”