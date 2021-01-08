General News

SECRET NUMBER Reveals Official Fan Club Name

January 8, 2021
Rookie woman group SECRET NUMBER now has an official fan membership title!

On January 8, the group introduced that their followers shall be often known as “LOCKEY.”

Following an preliminary announcement of the title that day, their company posted to share that the that means had been altered to: “LOCK+KEY; individuals who change into KEYs that open the locked attraction of SECRET NUMBER.” The company shared that the title is pronounced “ROCKY.”

SECRET NUMBER is a five-member woman group from Vine Leisure who debuted final Could with “Who Dis?” and went on to make a comeback in November with “Obtained That Growth.”

