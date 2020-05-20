SECRET NUMBER’s Agency Denies Soodam’s School Violence Rumors + Announces Plans To Take Legal Action

New woman group SECRET NUMBER’s company has denied rumors that member Soodam was concerned at school violence and bullying.

SECRET NUMBER is a brand new woman group who made their official debut on Might 19. On the identical day, a netizen made a social media submit with accusations resembling, “Prior to now, Soodam led initiatives to bully others” and “Since center college, she would drink alcohol then come to high school.”

Later within the day, their company Vine Leisure launched an official assertion in response to those rumors. Their full assertion reads beneath.

Good day. That is SECRET NUMBER’s company, Vine Leisure, RD Firm. We wish to make clear that the malicious feedback concerning SECRET NUMBER member Soodam that have been uploaded on the afternoon of Might 19 (at the moment) on social media are rumors and fully false. We request that this rookie woman group, who’s taking their first step into the music business, not obtain any extra ache from groundless rumors. Shifting ahead, we plan to take authorized motion in opposition to all malicious rumors and acts that try and unfold false statements. As soon as once more, we wish to genuinely thank everybody who has been loving and inspiring SECRET NUMBER.

